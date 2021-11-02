CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly and Breezy Today; Less Chance of Rain Tomorrow

By Carter Hunt
nashvillesevereweather.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell that was fast. Temps are way below average today and it’s going to stay that way for awhile. A whole ten degrees below average. Looking at highs in the mid 50s today, lows in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Wind chill is going to make...

nashvillesevereweather.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hrrr#Twitter
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy warmth, temperatures slide this week

If you enjoyed the warmer air on Saturday, you will really like what Sunday has in store. Temperatures are cool to start, but with the help of persistent winds out of the south, we should warm even more this afternoon. I am expecting most of us to reach that 70 degree mark, with a few in western Kansas over 80.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While this weekend’s weather has been perfect for the deer opener, yard work and other outdoor activities, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. She added...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kion546.com

Chilly Night, Then Rain Late Monday

GOOD for all reporting stations. Expect a chilly night overnight as cool, dry air has settled into the region. The only comfort will be some high cloudcover which will prevent temperatures from getting as cold as they could. The bigger story is the next weather system on the way, however. A Pacific storm accompanied by a moderate atmospheric river will arrive in our area late Monday into early Tuesday brining moderate rain to the region along with some isolated wind. A ridge of high pressure will then build in for the latter portion of the week and even into the weekend bringing warmer than normal days.
ENVIRONMENT
nashvillesevereweather.com

Cool with Sunshine Then Moonshine Right After Lunch, Warm Up Next Week

High in the mid 60’s with blue skies and no rain, it’ll be a perfect day to watch Nashville SC close out the regular season against Red Bulls. Low temps should stay above freezing overnight. “Warming” trend this week. Warmer than last week. Above average for us this time of...
NASHVILLE, TN
KRIS 6 News

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

We'll have warm, humid and breezy conditions for much of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then on Thursday evening and early Friday, our next cold front will move through, bringing cooler and drier air back to South Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are looking at mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 79 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the South at 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 58 with clear skies. Tuesday, rain chances return to the forecast. A few hit-and-miss showers will be present in the morning hours. Tuesday, we will see a high in the mid-70s with morning cloud cover. Wednesday, rain chances continue along a cold front that will be pushing in late. Our best rain chances will be to the eastern half of the area. Thursday, we are looking at cooler weather. We will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Then on Friday, we are only looking at a high of 60 with sunny skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox8live.com

Nicondra: Sunny and dry to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular weather continues with lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region. We will see chilly overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for the next few nights with high temperatures gradually warming into the middle 70s. Rain chances stay low through the week. Friday a strong cold front is expected that could trigger a few showers or storms and temperatures will drop significantly heading into next weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KAAL-TV

A couple rain chances

There are two rain chances to highlight for the upcoming week:. The first is Tuesday, where there is an extremely isolated chance for a shower or two throughout the area. The timing for these is looking to be about midday. Most people in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota are not expected to see any showers during this timeframe, and those who do will mostly see sprinkles at best. Rainfall totals will be under 1/10" for everyone.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy