Van Jones declares 'five-alarm fire' for Democrats

CNN’s Van Jones said on election night Democrats need to be wary of how they come across to many voters. As results from Virginia and New Jersey were still coming in on Tuesday night, Jones said America is in the middle of a “turbulent and volatile period.”. “Democrats have to...
WASHINGTON — Reeling from a barrage of unexpected losses, an array of Democrats on Wednesday pleaded with President Joe Biden and his party’s lawmakers to address the quality-of-life issues that plagued their candidates in elections on Tuesday from heavily Hispanic San Antonio to the suburbs of Virginia, New Jersey and New York.
In winning the governor’s office in Virginia and mounting a serious challenge to the incumbent Democratic governor in New Jersey, Republicans are plainly energized ahead of next year’s midterm elections. In Pennsylvania, the GOP also appeared to be on the verge of possibly sweeping all four Pennsylvania statewide judicial elections...
CNN’s Van Jones showed some last-minute concern over Republican Glenn Youngkin as the polls closed in the Virginia gubernatorial race, slamming him as the equivalent of a contagious variant of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, less than an hour before the race ended, the former President Obama official contended that Youngkin...
WASHINGTON — Republicans had a satisfying Election Day last week, particularly in Virginia, where Glenn Youngkin captured the governor's mansion after former President Donald Trump lost the state by 10 points in 2020. There were a number of factors behind that big swing, but one of the biggest was the GOP's strength in the rural parts of the state.
It has been a tumutuous start in the murder trial of the 18-year-old man — who is accused of murdering two protesters and critically wounding another — during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August of 2020. The defendant claimed that he shot the three men in "self defense" during his tearful testimony.
"Fox News Primetime" host, Lawrence Jones argued on Thursday night that the media is starting to "point fingers elsewhere" in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial because "their narrative is falling apart." LAWRENCE JONES: This week, the media and the Democrats quickly realized they were wrong about Kyle Rittenhouse. Turns out he...
Liberals have long harbored a dream of implementing a federal database of gun owners. For example, 55 years ago, Pete Shields, chairman of the National Council to Control Handguns, told the New Yorker in an interview that getting all handguns registered in some form was the bridge between slowing sales of such firearms and then outlawing their possession.
He believes President's migrant relocation program is at fault. Governor DeSantis in Del Rio, TXFacebook-GovRonDeSantis. On November 10, Governor DeSantis took to Fox News to share his opinion that the recent murder of a Jacksonville man at the hands of Honduran immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was President Biden's fault.
What President Joe Biden derisively declared "garbage" last week turned out to be true just a few days later. For most American men and women who work hard to support their families, this kind of ineptness and double talk from our president comes as no surprise. It’s why trust in government seems to be at an all-time low—and it’s completely warranted.
The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida floated the possibility of sending buses of illegal immigrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware if the federal government keeps sending “clandestine” planes to Florida filled with migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Washington Post admitted Wednesday it was wrong to do a knee-jerk defense of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s recent comment about racist highways and bridges. "We should be more careful to double-check on the latest views of historians," Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote. It started Monday when Buttigieg expressed...
"The Five" slammed the Biden administration Tuesday for being "clueless" and ignoring and downplaying the needs of the American people on rising costs of food, oil, and other necessities due to worsening supply chain bottlenecks and rising inflation. "President [Joe] Biden is proving he's totally clueless," co-host Jesse Watters said....
