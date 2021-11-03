More than recipes: ‘Island Born and Bred’ a slice of life

What does Korean-American food look like? It’s different for everyone, but to Joanne Molinaro, it looks like comforting soondooboo chigae, perilla leaf focaccia, and the perfect blueberry muffins. Author of the newly released The Korean Vegan Cookbook and TikTok phenomenon by the same name, Molinaro uses her recipes to tell stories and disarm others, paving the way for a more compassionate and accepting global state of mind. We sat down with the chef and author to discuss her new cookbook, identity, and the power of storytelling. During our chat, Molinaro made it clear that what she creates is not fusion food—it’s her interpretation of her combined cultures, presented through meals and stories. Korean-American cuisine is more than just kimchi and sizzling barbecue. Molinaro and her work represent the depth of what Korean food can be and how identity can shift to embrace foreign ideas and more compassionate ways of living.

