CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

More than recipes: ‘Island Born and Bred’ a slice of life

By Liz Biro
coastalreview.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Gillikin, 82, can’t help but tell the story again, laughing the whole way through. “I’ll never forget it my whole life.”. She and Sonny Boy Stacy were children playing on a fish-house dock on their native Harkers Island when Gillikin suggested they race to shore. Running hard as he could,...

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

Related
vegnews.com

The Korean Vegan’s Debut Cookbook Holds More Than Just Recipes. It’s an Education in Acceptance.

What does Korean-American food look like? It’s different for everyone, but to Joanne Molinaro, it looks like comforting soondooboo chigae, perilla leaf focaccia, and the perfect blueberry muffins. Author of the newly released The Korean Vegan Cookbook and TikTok phenomenon by the same name, Molinaro uses her recipes to tell stories and disarm others, paving the way for a more compassionate and accepting global state of mind. We sat down with the chef and author to discuss her new cookbook, identity, and the power of storytelling. During our chat, Molinaro made it clear that what she creates is not fusion food—it’s her interpretation of her combined cultures, presented through meals and stories. Korean-American cuisine is more than just kimchi and sizzling barbecue. Molinaro and her work represent the depth of what Korean food can be and how identity can shift to embrace foreign ideas and more compassionate ways of living.
RECIPES
mediafeed.org

Healthy homemade Asian recipes better than takeout

Are you in the mood for Asian food but don’t want to keep ordering takeout? Luckily, there are many recipes out there that are just as good (if not better!) than ordering takeout. The best part? It’ll save you money and calories!. From a variety of Asian-inspired soups to Foo...
RECIPES
bestofnj.com

Thanksgiving NJ: Restaurants, Recipes, Events & More

Thanksgiving is, for many, the most anticipated holiday of the year. Sure, there aren’t as many gifts involved as during the month of December, but isn’t all the food you can eat shared among family and friends really the greatest gift of all? Plus, it’s a day of guilt-free football binge-watching and, for those brave enough, a long night of endless shopping.
RESTAURANTS
95.3 The Bear

Viral Alabama Chef Gains More Than 2 Million Followers With Her Tasty Southern Recipes

Alabama is not only home of the champions, but home of great southern home cooking. This Alabama native is going viral for her delicious southern recipes. When I first moved to Alabama, I was excited. Alabama is like football country, and the University of Alabama is here so that was a huge plus! Another thing that had me excited was the food. I heard some of the best restaurants were in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
winemag.com

Rosemary and Lemon-Slice Halibut Recipe

This is an all-season dinner entrée we rely on pretty much year-round, inspired by a recipe from the New York Times. It draws from our pantry and garden—the only shopping I have to do is for whichever fresh fish I can find. The pungent rosemary and black olives are countered by lemon slices to offer a ton of flavor, and everything gets browned under a broiler. It’s not a delicate preparation, but a hearty one that only needs a simple salad to make a complete and satisfying meal.
RECIPES
popville.com

Buy Your Thanksgiving Pies From Slice of Life and Help Neighbors in Need

Food & Friends’ annual Thanksgiving pie sale and fundraiser, Slice of Life is happening now through November 17!. Each pie purchased through Slice of Life provides one full day of nutritious meals for a Food & Friends client — your Washington, D.C. area neighbors battling cancer, HIV/AIDS, or other serious illnesses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rappahannock Record

More than his grandfather’s recipe, Calvin Parker hopes to share ‘the comfort of Crosby’s’ with each bottle of new Northern Neck Sauce

A blast from the past and a blast of flavor: Northern Neck Sauce hits both of those marks. Calvin Parker and his wife, Angela, have resurrected a community treasure with the production of their sauce which follows the recipe of the legendary William Crosby, the late owner of the former Crosby’s Snack Bar on Mary Ball Road between White Stone and Kilmarnock.
WHITE STONE, VA
WKBW-TV

Recipes for life – Smita’s Chicken Kheema

Mercedes Wilson is with Smita from Smita’s Cookery. She is making Chicken Kheema. One of the things she shows us is the Indian spice box. Smita says all Indian families; all the moms actually have it. She says it is a symbol of your house, what you like to cook. So, the spices you put in it are most of the flavor that you cook with.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Johnson
West Hawaii Today

Island Life: Perfect end to the day

The sky is lit up over Hualalai as the sun sets behind Ahuena Heiau in Kailua Village. By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Star-Advertiser's TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. To report comments that you believe do not follow our guidelines, email hawaiiwarriorworld@staradvertiser.com.
KAILUA, HI
gordonramsayclub.com

Coconut and Raspberry Jam Slices (12-Minute Recipe)

These nice coconut and raspberry jam slices are so simple and easy to prepare! All you need to do is spend 15 minutes in your kitchen and with a little effort, you will get these delicious slices. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. 40 grams (1/2 cup) desiccated coconut.
RECIPES
Athens News Courier

SLICES OF LIFE: Enjoy the middle

In its most simple form, life is composed of beginnings, middles and endings. Often much of our focus is on the beginning and endings. They are exciting. They are newness and the shredding of the old. They are the adrenaline rush of life. We look forward to our first day...
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Jersey

Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn

Sometimes, you need a restaurant that just oozes romance and charm. If that’s the case, we know just where you need to go in New Jersey. Located on the river inside a restored barn, The Saddle River Inn combines delicious fine dining with gorgeous interiors. Just keep in mind, this restaurant is BYOB. Hey, it […] The post Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn appeared first on Only In Your State.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Life#Obituary#Born And Bred#Slice Of Life#Food Drink#Duke University
goworldtravel.com

Lord Howe Island, Australia: A Small Slice of Paradise for Nature Lovers

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Decorated with hibiscus plants in pastel tones of pink, orange and lemon and surrounded by semi-tropical rainforests, our hotel room seemed ensconced in a slice of Eden. Here began another typical island stay. Or so I thought.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Gift Ideas for the People in Your Life Who Love Experiences More Than Things

Experience gifts are #1 on our holiday list this year. After all of the online shopping, is there anything else we really *need* to buy? (I mean, yes, probably—but that's not the point here.) And if we’ve learned anything in this WFH, stay local, and stay safe, it’s time to get out and live again (as carefully as possible, of course). You may not be ready to book that post-lockdown vacation to New Zealand just yet (oops, you’re not allowed in, anyway) or plan a pricey, splurge-worthy bootcamp at The Ashram, but there are virtual experience gifts and in-person experience gifts for men and women that will be so much more memory-worthy.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Northern California

The Scenic View From Queenie’s Roadhouse Cafe In Northern California Is Almost As Fantastic As The Food

Located in Mendocino County, the community of Elk is home to just around 200 residents. It may be small, but this coastal town has proven to be worth a stop when you find yourself driving along Highway 1. And when in Elk, your visit won’t be complete until you’ve dined at Queenie’s Roadhouse Cafe. Specializing in homestyle comfort food, visitors can enjoy scenic views of the ocean while they dine! The views and setting are spectacular, but it’s the friendly atmosphere and satisfying food that will have you returning again and again.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Discovery

The World’s Deadliest Bird Used to be a Pet

The southern cassowary is known as the world’s most dangerous bird. Native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia, in captivity the bird displays extreme aggression. Close descendants of velociraptors, the fierce dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park, cassowaries have been documented fatally wounding other animals and even humans,...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy