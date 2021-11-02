CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Artist Linda Hartough Joins 'Course of Life'

By Michael Russell
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rynqn_0ckxR9h700

It was a windy weekend in paradise, but low scores were still to be had at the Bermuda Championship. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look back on Patrick Reed's Sunday charge, and the newest winner on the PGA Tour.

This week's guest is Linda Hartough, widely considered golf's greatest landscape artist whose work you've most certainly seen. Alex chats with Linda about his career painting the likes of Augusta National and St Andrews, plus her role in the Academy of Golf Art.

More highlights from this week's episode:

Americans More Interested in Slice Fixes than Hook Fixes, According to the Data

  • The biggest news of the week is a new but mysterious Saudi golf venture with Greg Norman. Alex and Michael ask the question: who's playing in it?
  • The First Tee word of the week is perseverance, which encompasses Alex's golf journey to his best round of his life.
  • The PGA Tour stays in paradise as they head to Cancun for the Mayakoba Classic. The field, unlike last week, is loaded.
  • In Tuned In, Michael got his last minute Halloween films in, and Alex is a little confused with the latest word from Mariah Carey.
  • Alex's football fortunes aren't turning around after a "blehh" week in the college world, but things might be looking up in the NFL for at least one of the guys.
  • As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, it's about what was happening for Halloween, including Michael's first time making Rice Krispie Treats.

Related
Sports Illustrated

'Course of Life' Previews the Bermuda Championship

Japan finally proved friendly for its favorite golfer, as countryman Hideki Matsuyama tamed the field and won at home at the Zozo Championship. Unfortunately, hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell got all screwed up with the time zones and forgot to make some potentially winning picks. More highlights from this...
NFL
Golf.com

The best bar in golf? This rooftop overlooking the Old Course at St. Andrews

It is golf’s ultimate rite of passage — a place where memories are immortalized, heroes are crowned and legends are born. It is, of course, the 19th hole, where drinks and laughs are shared after a long day on the links. And as of last week, it now exists with a perfect view of golf’s other ultimate rite of passage: the Old Course at St. Andrews.
GOLF
WacoTrib.com

Links Players builds faith on golf course

There are those golfers who feel the golf course is almost a sacred place. There also is an organization that works to connect God and golf. Links Players, an organization that began in the 1980s as a devotional group for players on the PGA Tour, has grown to more than 200 “fellowships” at golf courses across the nation.
WACO, TX
thegardnernews.com

Gearan on Golf: Gardner Municipal Golf Course foreman Jeff Prinn to retire

In the hectic and noisy confusion of life, Jeff Prinn, who has worked at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course for 45 straight seasons, has been as constant as the North Star. The 60-year-old Prinn, the ultimate quiet, dedicated, they-don’t-make-them-like-that-anymore employee, is in the final months of his long career as a working foreman at GMGC.
GARDNER, MA
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Greg Norman
longislandweekly.com

Glen Oaks Golf Course Scores An Eagle

The verdict was in. Glen Oaks Country Club was a winner. On two occasions, people were overheard calling it “The Augusta of the north,” referring to the famed Georgia course. The Old Westbury golf course recently hosted the Aramco Team Series-New York event, the third of a unique four-part series...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
