On the second night of a back-to-back, the Sacramento Kings claimed their first victory from Golden 1 Center with a 112-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. This was arguably Sacramento’s strongest display of what can happen when offense and defense are firing on all cylinders. It felt strong, cohesive and seasoned after their sputtering slugfest in Dallas. Harrison Barnes led the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by Tyrese Haliburton with 20 points shooting a perfect 7-7 from the stripe, and De’Aaron Fox with 19 points on 8-13 shooting.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO