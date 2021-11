By Jimmy James: Yesterday, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, defeated Caleb Plant via TKO for a unification fight in super middleweight. Plant did better than expected and was winning rounds until Canelo found the left hook and clubbed the US fighter with a hard punch that rocked him to the canvas. After the fight, Canelo was crowned undisputed champion at super middleweight and painted as the first Latino to ever become undisputed champion in boxing history.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO