Mental Health

Treatment Should Start by Addressing Core Issues. Here’s Why.

By The Fix staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe traditional approach to substance abuse treatment is simple: walk into a 12-step meeting, and accept that you are powerless. For decades, this approach helped many people get sober. Unfortunately, many more realized that this approach was flawed. For these people, substance use wasn’t the only problem, but rather a symptom...

