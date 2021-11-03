Did You Know Casper The Friendly Ghost is a Mainer?

Being the Halloween season, people think of ghosts and spirits more than they do any other time of year, so naturally, psychic mediums get calls to talk to the dead. My experience with psychics has always been positive. I remember one of the first ones that I ever talked to, before the age of social media and the internet. We actually spoke over the phone and the first thing she said to me was, "your Dad was a piano player, I see he is passed. He is with you all the time. Oh, he also has your dog with him." Talk about falling into bits! How could she have known that? I know that if you don't believe in this sort of thing, you'll come up with all kinds of ways how she could have known, but that information was NOWHERE to be found. I was hooked. She also brought up my recently deceased Aunt who knitted and crotched all the time. It was freaky.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO