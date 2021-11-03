CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know Casper The Friendly Ghost is a Mainer?

By Brittany Rose
 3 days ago
1995 was a simpler time, especially for millennials. Many were still in the earliest years of school and the iconic "spooky" movie, Casper was released. If you haven't seen the film since the '90s you may have forgotten that the film and the haunted home, "Whipstaff Manor", takes place in Friendship,...

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

