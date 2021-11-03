CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 - Inside ESG: A sceptic vs a believer, our experts face off

Financial Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you really make money and leave the world a better place?. The amount of money flowing into investment funds that claim to invest in sustainable businesses has surged in recent years. More companies than ever have...

www.ft.com

WKRC

New $1,400 stimulus check in 2022: Here's who's eligible

(WKRC) - A $1,400 stimulus check could be coming your way from the federal government. Parents who had a child in 2021 are eligible for another stimulus payment in 2022, according to Insider. After the baby is born, parents can receive the additional $1,400 after filing their tax return in...
INCOME TAX
notebookcheck.net

Crypto taxation passes with the House infrastructure bill, time to sort those Shiba Inu coin gains

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and sent it for President Biden to sign into law. With it, those recent rumors that the White House is preparing to regulate the cryptocurrency trading market may have materialized in a roundabout manner. The bill is making crypto news today because its provisions seem to be mandating a cryptocurrency transaction tax. Besides the parts that deal with renovating physical assets like roads and bridges, some govern digital and financial infrastructure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
ECONOMY
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

MPs distraught at being asked to offer support for change

Boris Johnson encounters one of the most turbulent weeks of his premiership as a scheme to reform parliamentary standards backfires spectacularly. This week we discuss the chaotic events surrounding the botched reform of the parliamentary standards committee. We look at why No 10 was so eager to save disgraced MP Owen Paterson and where the row goes next.
POLITICS
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS

