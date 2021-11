You’ll have to take the good with the bad in the second Buffalo Bills injury report of the week. Leading off with the bad news, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice Wednesday. And team captain Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was unable to practice for the second day in a row. Consider him doubtful to play against the Jets - especially since they have a stretch of two games in five days coming up, against the 4-5 Colts and 5-3 Saints.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO