CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PA-CommCt-Judge-elected

By The Associated Press
madison
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Stacy Wallace, GOP, elected Commonwealth Court,. Copyright...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Wolf Violates PA Election Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before last Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer last week that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
HARRISBURG, PA
Times-Herald

McKean County attorney makes history with election to Pa. court

BRADFORD, Pa. — Local attorney Stacy Wallace made history on Election Day. The Bradford resident is the first person from McKean County to be elected to serve on a higher court. While four McKean County judges have served on higher courts, all were appointed to do so. Wallace was the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Election Day 2021 results in central Pa.: Recap

Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of the 2021 election. We’ll be running down highlights of the key races as they arrive. Today, voters are weighing in on statewide judicial races, county seats, municipal contests and school board elections. Particularly in contests for municipal and school board seats, the small number of voters who do cast ballots have a large say in the outcome.
HARRISBURG, PA
madison

PA-SuprmeCt-Justice-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Kevin Brobson, GOP, elected Supreme Court, Justice,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
northcentralpa.com

Montoursville son and Lycoming County native elected to sit on Pa. Supreme Court

Montoursville, Pa. -- Last night, Montoursville native Kevin Brobson defeated Democrat Maria McLaughlin for a seat on the states highest court. Brobson received 1,358,369 votes over McLaughlin's 1,235,554 votes. Upon completing a federal judicial clerkship in Philadelphia, Brobson entered private practice with the Pittsburgh-based law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

PA Judicial Candidates for 2021 General Election Guide

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KKTV

Denver judge amends ballot measure days before election

DENVER (AP) - A Denver ballot initiative that would have allowed residents to sue the city for a slow response to homeless encampment clean-ups has been amended in a court ruling just days before the November elections. The proposed measure originally allowed citizens to sue the city if officials didn’t...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Gop#Commonwealth Court
madison

PA-Mayor-Pitt-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Ed Gainey, Dem, elected Mayor, Pittsburgh,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now: Related Video.
PITTSBURGH, PA
State College

General Election 2021 Voters Guide: District Attorney and Judges

The League of Women Voters of Centre County 2021 Voters Guide concludes with candidates for Centre County district attorney, magisterial district judge, Pennsylvania Justice of the Supreme Court and state Superior Court and Commonwealth Court judges. The material in this guide was compiled by the candidates and the League of...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Ashley County Ledger

A last-minute guide to essential Pa. voter prep for the 2021 general election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day in Pennsylvania — and there’s a lot on the ballot. Races for mayor in Harrisburg...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
beavercountyradio.com

Supreme Court, Municipal Elections on Tap for Pa. State Voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are poised to pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts. The marquee race on Tuesday is for a seat on the state Supreme Court, but the result will not change the Democrats’ partisan control of the high court. Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent years has played critical roles in election litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic response. The sole vacancy is an opening required by the mandatory retirement this year of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. It’s being contested by two lower-court judges — Republican Kevin Brobson from Commonwealth Court and Democrat Maria McLaughlin from Superior Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nashville Post

Under-investigation judge picks up election challenger

Embattled Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones’ political life just got a little more complicated. After a year in which his divorce became the subject of a special prosecutor’s investigation, the first term judge now has to worry about an opponent in the Democratic primary: Lynne Ingram, a former Legal Aid counsel and former assistant U.S. Attorney.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
phillytrib.com

It’s Election Day in Pa. and N.J. Here’s what’s at stake

It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and both states will elect new public officials to several statewide offices. New Jersey voters will pick their next governor — one of just two states that picks its governor the year after presidential elections (along with Virginia) — and Pennsylvania will elect four new judges to serve at least a decade on one of the commonwealth’s three appellate courts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Election Update: Polls Closed in PA, Returns Coming in…

UPDATE 10:05pm: Projected winners in Northumberland County. Projected winner in unofficial results in boldface. More of Northumberland County’s unofficial election results HERE. UPDATE 9:41pm: With 10 of 51 precincts counted, Magistrate Lori Hackenberg is out with an early lead in vote counting. With 10 of 15 precincts counted in Snyder...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reporter

Election update shows Levine ahead in judge race

LANSDALE — The latest vote totals now show a widening lead for incumbent District Judge Ed Levine over Republican challenger Pat Hanrahan. Updated vote counts posted by Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon have Levine receiving a total of 6,410 votes to 5,769 for Hanrahan in the race for Lansdale area district judge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy