Khloe said that she was vaccinated against COVID, despite testing positive. She had previously contracted the virus in March 2020. Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, 3, have tested positive for COVID-19. The reality star, 37, shared the news to her fans via Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 29, just two days before Halloween. “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO