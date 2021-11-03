CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

By ROD McGUIRK
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mc3aV_0ckxNiAL00
Australia Missing Girl In this image made from a video released by Western Australia Police, a police officer carries rescued girl Cleo Smith in Carnarvon, Australia Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued the girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Western Australia Police via AP) (Uncredited)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation.

Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

The girl was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon soon after her rescue. “Our family is whole again,” the mother said on social media.

Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson would not detail what the girl had gone through. She is “as well as you can expect,” Dawson said. “This has been an ordeal. I won’t go into any more details, other than to say we’re so thankful she’s alive.”

Dawson said “dogged, methodical police work” led to her being found.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacted from the United Arab Emirates on his way home from Scotland, thanking police for finding Cleo and supporting her family.

“It's every parent’s worst nightmare. The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realized is just a huge relief, a moment for great joy,” Morrison told reporters.

“This particular case, obviously, has captured the hearts of Australians as we felt such terrible sorrow for the family,” he added.

Cleo’s family lives in Carnarvon, a community of 5,000 people, and the girl had disappeared with her sleeping bag on the second day of a family camping trip at Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Carnarvon, on Oct. 16.

A massive land and sea search was initially mounted in the sparsely populated region on the assumption that she had wandered from the tent. But more evidence began to support an abduction.

A vehicle was reported speeding away from the area in the dark hours of the morning. A zipper on a flap of the tent compartment where Cleo and her sister were sleeping was too high for the girl to have reached.

Forensic scientists examined the exterior of the family's home to see if a predator had stalked Cleo and attempted to break in.

And a distraught Ellie Smith made emotional public appeals for information on her daughter's whereabouts that were broadcast across Australia.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Dawson told him he had broken down in tears when she was found.

Fuller had called across the country from Sydney on the east coast, to Perth in the west, to congratulate Dawson on the outcome.

“He broke down and cried, which for a veteran in policing, you rarely see that,” Fuller told Sydney Radio 2GB. “It speaks volumes in terms of the amount of effort they put into finding her.”

“Whilst we were all hoping and praying as the days went on, I think the chances of finding her alive were so slim,” he added.

Dawson said body camera video of four police officers breaking into the house with a search warrant and finding the girl made him emotional.

“It’s a really joyous occasion. We don’t always get these sort of outcomes, and while we were very, very concerned, we didn’t lose hope,” Dawson said.

Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch described seeing seasoned detectives “openly crying with relief.”

“We were ... looking for a needle in a haystack and we found it,” Blanch told Perth Radio 6PR.

“When she said, ‘My name is Cleo,' I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house," Blanch said, quoting the girl's words to the police officer who picked her up in his arms.

"To see Cleo rescued this morning, I’m speechless,” Blanch added.

The state government had offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($743,000) reward for information five days after her disappearance, but Blanch said the money was not expected to be claimed.

Police had received intelligence on Tuesday guiding them to the house, but the breakthrough was the result of investigators piecing evidence together, Blanch said.

“There were lots of things. There were car movements, there were phone movements, there were antecedents of people,” he said.

Carnarvon Shire President Eddie Jones said the local community would be “elated, thankful” when they heard the good news.

“I’m beyond relieved. The nightmare is now finally over for Cleo and her family,” Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan posted on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Mark Mcgowan
The Guardian

WA police release audio of moment Cleo Smith was rescued

A Western Australian man being interviewed regarding the suspected abduction of Cleo Smith has been released from hospital after he was treated for self-inflicted injuries for the second time, police say, with investigators expected to announce charges imminently. The WA premier, Mark McGowan, visited Cleo and her family in Carnarvon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My name is Cleo’: Tearful police officers describe ‘incredible’ moment Cleo Smith was found

Seasoned police detectives were overcome with emotion after they tracked down Cleo Smith, a senior Australian police officer said, describing the moment the missing four-year-old was found.One of the police officers, who found Cleo Smith after 18 days of exhaustive search efforts, was “shocked” and “elated” the moment he saw her, West Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch told the media on Wednesday.The four-year-old girl was found alive and well. She had disappeared from her family’s tent on 16 October on the state’s northwest coast and was found in a locked house about 75km away from where she went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weep#Veteran#Ap#Australians
Fox News

'My name is Cleo': Missing 4-year-old found safe in Australia

A missing 4-year-old girl has been found safe in Australia after being missing since Oct. 16. According to a press release by the Western Australia Police Force, Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Carnarvon, Australia, at around 1 a.m. local time. MISSING CALIFORNIA WOMAN'S EX-HUSBAND SUSPECTS FOUL...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Australian leader denies lying, rejects French accusation

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied having ever lied in public life on Friday and said he had the thick skin needed to deal with allegations of dishonesty including from French President Emmanuel Macron. Asked if he had ever told a lie in public life, Morrison told an interviewer on Melbourne's 3AW radio: "I don't believe I have, no, no." Macron this month accused the Australian leader of outright lying to him over a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract with Australia, which was scrapped without warning in September. Macron discovered at the last moment that Australia had secretly negotiated a deal to buy nuclear-powered submarines in talks with the United States and Britain.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia needs better working conditions, not shaming, for Pacific Islander farm workers

I met Elisabeth the day she learned she was being sent back to Vanuatu. She had arrived in Shepparton, in north-central Victoria, two months earlier. She was meant to stay for six months, working in a packing shed as part of the Seasonal Worker Programme, which provides temporary visas to workers from nine Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste (East Timor). But her employer had decided she wasn’t productive enough. So Elisabeth’s contract had been cancelled. She had hoped to save a few thousand dollars from her time in Australia, enough to buy a small plot of land on which to build...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Country
Australia
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Woman, Girlfriend On Trial For Killing Toddler By Performing 'Choke Slams' On Her

A 20-year-old mother and her girlfriend were accused of performing "choke-slam" on the former's little girl, killing the toddler. Frankie Smith and her girlfriend Savannah Brockhill, 28, denied charges of murder Wednesday during their hearing on Bradford Crown Court in the U.K., according to Express.co.uk. The victim, Star Alyssa Hobson...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
65K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy