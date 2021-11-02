CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 New Fall Casseroles to Add to the Dinner Rotation

12tomatoes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to easy, hearty meals the whole family will love, it doesn’t get much better than casseroles. Most times, everything cooks right in the dish, so clean-up is a breeze. Plus, who doesn’t need a dose of comfort food every once in a while? I’ve got some new casseroles...

Acadiana Table

Pork and Rice Casserole

Perfect as a one-dish supper or as a side dish on an elaborate buffet, you’re going to love the flavors in this Pork and Rice Casserole. It’s creamy, cheesy and full of meaty flavor. Before you think this is just another version of jambalaya, take a look at the ingredients;...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Mexican Casserole

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. The Ultimate Mexican Casserole is an easy weeknight dinner that will curb any craving for Mexican food. Simple ingredients, like Tortilla chips, ground beef, corn, taco seasoning are layered together and topped with cheese to make a delicious casserole that the whole family will love.
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Corn Casserole by Susan Drees

Susan Drees won third place in our “Sure Thing” Potluck Recipe Contest with her Corn Casserole recipe. She says, “This is the one casserole I always serve at potlucks and Thanksgiving. It’s quick to make, tastes great, and leftovers reheat wonderfully.” Now you can try it for yourself!. Susan’s recipe...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

5-Ingredient Cranberry Meatballs (Slow Cooker and Stovetop)

You know those meatballs that are at pretty much every party you’ve ever been to? Those ones in the slow cooker with the sweet and sticky grape jelly sauce that you can’t stop yourself from stopping by? Yeah, you do. We all do. And it might not be an exaggeration to say that we all love them, universally. So why mess with a good thing? I wouldn’t say that we have – I’ll just say that we’re giving you more of a good thing with this sweet and slightly spicy cranberry version. A little more festive, just as perfect for parties, and only five ingredients needed.
RECIPES
Source of the Spring

Casseroles for a Cause Returns for Fall Season

Local nonprofit Silver Spring Cares has announced that its ninth iteration of the bi-annual Casseroles for a Cause food collection event will take place Nov 1-7, 2021. The annual event brings the community together to stock freezers with delicious meals for partner organizations serving vulnerable neighbors who may be facing food insecurity.
SILVER SPRING, MD
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
225batonrouge.com

Dinner—and drinks—to-go is the new normal

It’s fair to say the relationship between diners and the restaurants they love has evolved a lot since the spring of 2020. Eating out remains an unwavering pastime in Baton Rouge, where patrons are known both for their loyalty to favorite spots and their enthusiasm for new openings. But when public health restrictions limited on-premises dining, restaurants here and around the country got creative with their to-go strategies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

Try it once, and you’ll want to incorporate this recipe into your regular rotation. 2½ cups low-sodium vegetable broth, room temperature. 8 cups small broccoli florets (about 1¼ pounds) 1 cup crushed buttery round crackers. 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted. Instructions. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 2-quart baking dish...
RECIPES
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are So Excited For Its New Green Bean Casserole Bites

Ah, Trader Joe's, we can never seem to get enough of this country-wide grocery store known for its wide selection of products at low prices. TJ's is constantly mixing things up by adding new products to its shelves, refrigerators, and freezer cases, and when it comes to the latter, we're often surprised and intrigued by the frozen items available at our local store. From flaky bake-at-home almond croissants to masala-spiced veggie burgers to chicken-cilantro mini wontons, we love to stock up on frozen foods ranging from appetizers to entrées to desserts.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
goodhousekeeping.com

Healthy sausage casserole

This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Heat the oil in a large heavy based pan over a medium heat. Add the sausages,...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Stuffed Mushroom Casserole

When it comes to party appetizers, stuffed mushrooms have to be one of our favorites. Earthy, buttery mushrooms filled with creamy cheese and topped off with crispy bread crumbs… what’s not to love? They grace every food table at our family gatherings and are typically the first thing to go.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Walking Taco Casserole Recipe

Filled with Tex-Mex favorites like ground beef, chips, chilis, and cheese, this walking taco casserole is a delicious dish that hits all the right spots. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the ground beef and onion in an oven safe skillet over medium high heat on the stove....
RECIPES
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls ALDI ‘Green Bean Casserole Pizza’, Really!?

ALDI now has a Take & Bake Green Bean Casserole Deli Pizza. Would you put this on your dinner table? Or maybe serve it alongside this year's Thanksgiving Turkey?. This interesting Za is described as “This Thin Crust topped with Creamy Mushroom Sauce, Green Beans, Onions, Mozzarella, White Cheddar Cheeses, and Fried Onions.” It reportedly sells for only $4.79.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

