5 New Fall Casseroles to Add to the Dinner Rotation

You know those meatballs that are at pretty much every party you’ve ever been to? Those ones in the slow cooker with the sweet and sticky grape jelly sauce that you can’t stop yourself from stopping by? Yeah, you do. We all do. And it might not be an exaggeration to say that we all love them, universally. So why mess with a good thing? I wouldn’t say that we have – I’ll just say that we’re giving you more of a good thing with this sweet and slightly spicy cranberry version. A little more festive, just as perfect for parties, and only five ingredients needed.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO