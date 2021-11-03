PA-CommCt-Judge-elected

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before last Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer last week that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
BRADFORD, Pa. — Local attorney Stacy Wallace made history on Election Day. The Bradford resident is the first person from McKean County to be elected to serve on a higher court. While four McKean County judges have served on higher courts, all were appointed to do so. Wallace was the...
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of the 2021 election. We’ll be running down highlights of the key races as they arrive. Today, voters are weighing in on statewide judicial races, county seats, municipal contests and school board elections. Particularly in contests for municipal and school board seats, the small number of voters who do cast ballots have a large say in the outcome.
Montoursville, Pa. -- Last night, Montoursville native Kevin Brobson defeated Democrat Maria McLaughlin for a seat on the states highest court. Brobson received 1,358,369 votes over McLaughlin's 1,235,554 votes. Upon completing a federal judicial clerkship in Philadelphia, Brobson entered private practice with the Pittsburgh-based law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney...
According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.
Results are rolling in for the 2021 general election. The biggest items to watch are the governor’s race in New Jersey, a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the Philadelphia district attorney race. Track them in real-time live on KYW.
DENVER (AP) - A Denver ballot initiative that would have allowed residents to sue the city for a slow response to homeless encampment clean-ups has been amended in a court ruling just days before the November elections. The proposed measure originally allowed citizens to sue the city if officials didn’t...
Embattled Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones’ political life just got a little more complicated. After a year in which his divorce became the subject of a special prosecutor’s investigation, the first term judge now has to worry about an opponent in the Democratic primary: Lynne Ingram, a former Legal Aid counsel and former assistant U.S. Attorney.
Three people are vying for two seats on the Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas. Common Pleas Judge Christina Hale and attorneys Chris Hobbs and James Conville are seeking the position. Hale is listed as a Democrat and Republican. She was raised in Frackville and is a lifelong resident of...
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day in Pennsylvania — and there’s a lot on the ballot. Races for mayor in Harrisburg...
Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters' choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state's high court. Amid light turnout around the state, Republican...
The polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in New Jersey with this big question: Who will be the next governor? Will voters choose Gov. Phil Murphy to make him the first Democrat to win reelection to the state’s top post in 44 years, or elect his Republican challenger, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli?
[Editor's Note: This post is being continually updated. Please note that all Election results are UNOFFICIAL until certified by the New York State Board of Elections.]. With all districts reporting Republican Danielle Fogel has been voted Supreme Court Judge for New York's Fifth Judicial District with fifty-four percent of the vote over her challenger, Former Rep. Anthony Brindisi.
UPDATE 10:05pm: Projected winners in Northumberland County. Projected winner in unofficial results in boldface. More of Northumberland County’s unofficial election results HERE. UPDATE 9:41pm: With 10 of 51 precincts counted, Magistrate Lori Hackenberg is out with an early lead in vote counting. With 10 of 15 precincts counted in Snyder...
It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and both states will elect new public officials to several statewide offices. New Jersey voters will pick their next governor — one of just two states that picks its governor the year after presidential elections (along with Virginia) — and Pennsylvania will elect four new judges to serve at least a decade on one of the commonwealth’s three appellate courts.
Tuesday’s election didn’t produce any of the drama or tumult that we saw in 2020, but it turned out to be historically significant in other ways. Republicans shined in countywide races in Westmoreland County and races for the state’s appellate courts, while Black and women candidates came up big in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Here’s a look at 5 key takeaways from the election:
Good Thursday Morning, Fellow Seekers. An hour or so after the polls closed on Tuesday night, I pulled up the Department of State’s elections returns website to check in on the race for Pennsylvania Supreme Court between Republican Kevin Brobson and Democrat Maria McLaughlin. It looked like this: A couple of minutes later, Republican operative Ray Zaborney, who’s a veteran of more than […]
LANSDALE — The latest vote totals now show a widening lead for incumbent District Judge Ed Levine over Republican challenger Pat Hanrahan. Updated vote counts posted by Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon have Levine receiving a total of 6,410 votes to 5,769 for Hanrahan in the race for Lansdale area district judge.
