The Anchorage Assembly supports the exit strategy to transition people out of the Sullivan Arena. What happens next?

By Connor Matteson
alaskasnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Monday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting, members unanimously passed a resolution that supports a new framework to transition people out of the emergency mass shelter at the Sullivan Arena, and provide long-term housing for those experiencing homelessness. Assembly member Meg Zaletel, Assembly Vice Chair Christopher...

Steve Parr
8d ago

This is good news for the real reasons to help our Brothers and Sisters. The problem is, how many of our Brothers and Sisters understand why we are helping them.. when I was their, it was rare to speak to someone that was looking to improve. I was desperate for change

