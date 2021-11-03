CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos missed World Series clincher after COVID-19 positive

By Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos missed his team's World Series-clinching Game 6 win against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after testing positive COVID-19, he told ESPN .

Anthopoulos, who hasn't been with the team, tested positive on Saturday but didn't make it public until after the clincher.

"I wanted to keep it quiet to not take any chance that I would be a distraction before the end of the series," Anthopoulos told ESPN's Buster Olney in a text after Game 6. "I'm totally fine. I watched with the whole family at home. Very happy."

Anthopoulos told ESPN he thought he would be able to attend the team's victory parade later in the week.

The GM's additions ahead of the July trade deadline were integral to the team's summer turnaround and march to a title. Outfield acquisitions Jorge Soler ( World Series MVP ), Eddie Rosario (NLCS MVP), Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson all delivered huge hits in the postseason.

"This is probably the best (trade deadline) I ever witnessed and how a general manager went after this, after everything that happened here, I can't say enough about Alex," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday night.

Alex Anthopoulos before Game 1 of the World Series in Houston. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

Said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman: "Alex did background, and he does his homework on certain players and the people they are. They came into our clubhouse, and they fit perfectly."

The news of Anthopoulos' positive test comes a year after Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from the team's World Series clincher after testing positive for COVID, but would rejoin teammates on the field to celebrate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos missed World Series clincher after COVID-19 positive

