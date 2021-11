Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.

