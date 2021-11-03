CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents react to fatal accident involving Henry Ruggs III

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents who live near Rainbow and Spring Valley react to the horrific scene Tuesday as Raiders player, Henry Ruggs III is now facing DUI and reckless driving with death charges. The woman hit was just 23 years old.

One neighbor recalls seeing everything from his house Tuesday morning.

“I grabbed my phone and ran outside in my undies and look over my wall and I see corvette smashed front end sitting across the street and I see a Toyota sitting in the middle of the street with sparks coming from it,” said Michael Leone.

Resident Michael Leon describes the scene of the fiery crash

Ruggs’ girlfriend, 22-year-old Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington was in the passenger seat and is said to be seriously injured.

“I can hear them speeding down Rainbow,” Leone added.

“If you look where the corvette was behind the light post, that wall has been rebuilt two or three times because of accidents. Honestly, it’s sad,” added Leone.

Ruggs stayed on the scene after the crash and is now facing two felony charges. DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

“This guy had enough money to have a limo service or a tour bus or anybody instead of driving while drinking,” said Latrice Wahnon a neighbor living nearby the scene.

