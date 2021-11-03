Coal India begins retrofitting dumpers to run on LNG

Province will lean heavily on natural gas reserves and CCUS to develop a hydrogen economy. The government of Alberta, the natural resources engine of Canada’s economy, unveiled a seven-pillar Hydrogen Roadmap November 5 which it says could reduce the province’s nation-leading greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 14mn mt by 2030. But that 2030 target, the roadmap says, represents only a “solid starting point” for continued reductions between 2030 and 2050. In 2019, Alberta’s CO2-equivalent emissions were estimated at 275.8m...
Comments / 0