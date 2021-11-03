Coal India begins retrofitting dumpers to run on LNG

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets may become worthless in fifteen years as countries rapidly transition to renewables under net zero policies, according to new research.The new paper, published in Nature Energy on Thursday, said the decarbonising efforts adopted by countries will slow down the demand for fossils, making the prices more volatile. Continuing with excess production may lead to “unburnable” stranded assets, making them worthless by 2036, it added. The paper estimated that the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand would lead to a massive £8.1 trillion to £10.3 trillion...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO