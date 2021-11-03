CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Coal India begins retrofitting dumpers to run on LNG

naturalgasworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian state-owned coal producer is looking to replace diesel with LNG in...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

UK firm to build 250-MW gas power plant in Mozambique

The plant will be located in the Nampula province, receiving gas that is delivered from a field off the country's coast. UK firm GL Africa Energy has signed an agreement with Mozambique's government to finance, build and operate a 250-MW gas power plant in the country's north at a cost of $400mn, the company announced on November 5.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Alberta unveils hydrogen roadmap

Province will lean heavily on natural gas reserves and CCUS to develop a hydrogen economy. The government of Alberta, the natural resources engine of Canada’s economy, unveiled a seven-pillar Hydrogen Roadmap November 5 which it says could reduce the province’s nation-leading greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 14mn mt by 2030. But that 2030 target, the roadmap says, represents only a “solid starting point” for continued reductions between 2030 and 2050. In 2019, Alberta’s CO2-equivalent emissions were estimated at 275.8m...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s ARC Resources to supply LNG Canada

ARC will expand its main Montney gas plants to support the supply agreement. Canada’s ARC Resources said November 4 it has entered into a long-term agreement to supply 150mn ft3/day of its Montney natural gas production to a member of the LNG Canada consortium. The agreement will commence when LNG...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cheniere inks US LNG supply deal with Sinochem

China’s state-owned Sinochem can expect deliveries by July 2022. US energy company Cheniere Energy said November 5 that it signed a sale and purchase agreement with China’s state-owned Sinochem to secure US LNG. Sinochem under the terms of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) signed up for an initial volume...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen market

The UAE has natural competitive advantages in both blue and green hydrogen development, its energy minister said. The UAE unveiled its "hydrogen leadership roadmap" at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, under which it will target a 25% share of the global hydrogen market, state news agency WAM reported on November 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canadian energy lobby joins call for COP26 recognition of O&G

Global oil and gas is ready to contribute meaningfully to a cleaner, more affordable energy system. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), representing 80% of Canada’s oil and gas production, said November 5 it had joined a global group of energy associations calling on COP26 policy-makers to recognise the necessary role for natural gas and oil to meet global energy demand and the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside, BP eye CCS project in Western Australia

Woodside and BP along with Japan Australia LNG will look to capture carbon emitted by industries near Karratha on the Burrup Peninsula and store it in the Northern Carnarvon basin. Woodside, BP and Japan Australia LNG will undertake feasibility studies for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project near Karratha...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan's MOL, Mitsubishi complete LCO2 carrier concept study

The Japanese shipowner believes LCO2 carriers will play an important role in the carbon capture utilisation and storage value chain by efficiently connecting captured and LCO2 to storage areas. by: Shardul Sharma. Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding (MSB) have completed a concept study of the ...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

This Is Not the Time to Halt Natural Gas Production in Equatorial Guinea

Since 1996, the discovery and development of oil and gas have transformed the economy of Equatorial Guinea. Since Ireland in 2018 became the first country to say it would divest entirely from fossil fuels, governments, activists, and agencies worldwide have begun reciting the same rallying cry: ban all financing on hydrocarbons development and production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU set to classify gas and nuclear as sustainable: press

The EU taxonomy is designed to help companies, investors and policymakers decide what can be considered environmentally sustainable economic activities. The European Commission is set to include natural gas and nuclear power in its taxonomy for what qualifies as sustainable finance, in order to get EU member states that support these energy sources on board with its climate agenda, the Financial Times reported on November 3 citing sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside cuts Greater Pluto gas reserves

The Greater Pluto region off Western Australia comprises the Pluto, Xena, Pyxis, Larsen, Martell, Martin, Noblige and Remy fields. Woodside on November 5 slashed the total proved and probable gas reserves estimate for its Greater Pluto region off Western Australia by about 10%. Excluding 2021 production to date, the company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports increase from last week

The total volume of gas exported in liquid form rose by 7bn ft3 from the previous reporting period. US LNG exports were up 9.5% between October 28 and November 3 compared with the previous week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on November 5. The EIA reported that 22 vessels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Pure Hydrogen invests in fuel cell vehicle company

Australia-based H2X has a range of hydrogen vehicles and power generating units. Sydney-listed gas producer Pure Hydrogen Corp has completed the purchase of a 24% interest in fellow Australian hydrogen fuel cell vehicle company H2X Global, it said on November 5. Pure Hydrogen has an option to expand the share to 48% in the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Permian methane intensity already low, trade group says

US methane intensity in fossil fuel production lower than that of Russia. An industry trade group from Texas said November 3 methane emissions from the Permian shale basin had declined by nearly 70% between 2011 and 2020. Using data from the World Bank, the US Energy Information Administration, the Environmental...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Global push to net zero will trigger fossil fuel crash and fastest adopters of renewables will win big, study finds

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets may become worthless in fifteen years as countries rapidly transition to renewables under net zero policies, according to new research.The new paper, published in Nature Energy on Thursday, said the decarbonising efforts adopted by countries will slow down the demand for fossils, making the prices more volatile. Continuing with excess production may lead to “unburnable” stranded assets, making them worthless by 2036, it added. The paper estimated that the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand would lead to a massive £8.1 trillion to £10.3 trillion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

China has recently imported a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia via the so-called Northern Sea Route as an emergency shipment of gas amid the energy shortage in China that is already hitting industry and global supply chains. An ice-breaker LNG carrier, Vladimir Voronin, has recently delivered 70,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India, Indonesia and Philippines join coal transition programme

GLASGOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India, Indonesia and the Philippines will join South Africa as the first recipients of a multibillion dollar pilot programme aimed at accelerating their transition from coal power to clean energy, the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) said on Thursday. The four countries account for 15% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom defends actions in Europe

The company says record high prices are not desirable for the company, and stresses the value of long-term, oil-indexed contracts in preventing volatility. Gazprom is neither interested in record high or record low gas prices, and instead desires a stable and predictable market, the head of the Russian supplier's export arm Elena Burmistrova said on November 3, hitting back against criticism that the company is exacerbati...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

