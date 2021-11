While it might sound strange to think about dancing in a basketball game, it isn’t odd in NBA 2K22. Players can perform a number of dance moves to “Show-Off” before or after a game. And in some cases, like with the quest that features rapper The Game, you will need to do a dance in order to progress. If you’re trying to figure out how to dance in NBA 2K22, we’re here to help. Let’s go over what you should know, in order to have a little dancing fun in The City.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO