NFL

Las Vegas Raiders shoot WR Henry Ruggs III, who faces two criminal charges in a fatal crash

By Vita Walton
houstonianonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders released a wide receiver Henry Ruggs III Tuesday evening after being involved in a car crash early Tuesday morning left a dead woman behind. Court records show that Roggs faces criminal charges of drunk driving resulting in death and reckless driving. He was released from hospital and jailed...

NFL
