To All of Burnsville, THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH, showing how a community can come together when a family hurts beyond feeling. We moved up here 20 years ago and met so many friends and even now, we still have not met every one, but what you ALL have shown our family the WATSON, we know every one in one way or another, when we all pray together, shop together , run into each other in town, how can we not know you all, we do. So many reached out that we never met before, that is called CHRISTIAN love for each other. I know our community has reached out to other families in need of prayers , love, and any other way you all can do.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO