CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after arrest in deadly crash

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4DVE_0ckxKKzy00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team has released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, following a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The team took to Twitter to make the official announcement Tuesday evening.

This comes after police say Rugg’s caused an early-morning crash while driving along Rainbow and Spring Valley in his Chevrolet Corvette when he hit a Toyota Rav 4 from behind.

A 23-year old female victim was behind the wheel of the Toyota and was killed after her vehicle caught on fire.

It took investigators more than 12 hours to examine the scene of the crash and remove the female victim from the Toyota after it caught fire.

Police add that Rugg’s remained at the scene of the crash and showed signs of impairment.

Rugg’s was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

He now faces a charge of DUI resulting in death.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the team issued a statement saying “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Lanes reopen on Las Vegas Strip, near Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound lanes of the Las Vegas Strip have reopened to traffic following an apparent crash Thursday morning. At least four Metro police vehicles responded to the crash which involved a limousine. The incident was north of Harmon Avenue and south of Flamingo Road and created traffic delays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Spring Valley, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry Ruggs#Dui#The Las Vegas Raiders#Wr#Raiders#Umc
8 News Now

Las Vegas couple steals more than $300k by collecting dead person’s retirement payments for nearly 12 years

A husband and wife from Las Vegas have been sentenced to nearly 2-years in prison after assuming the identity of a deceased person and stealing more than $300,000 in retirement payments. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 53-year-old Rodolfo Segovia and his wife 48-year-old Jennifer Segovia, assumed the identity of the deceased person for nearly 12 years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy