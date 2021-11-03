CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Trailer: Lifetime's 'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' [Starring Kelly Rowland]

By Rashad
 9 days ago

After Michelle Williams rocked TV ratings for Hallmark with the holiday-inspired film, 'Christmas in Harmony' (as we reported here), her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland is looking to do the same with the yuletide-flavored, 'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.'. Arriving on screens November...

