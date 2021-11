The 2021 Louisville Cardinals are becoming known for their inability to finish games. On Saturday, against a Clemson program that the Cardinals have never beaten, they flashed that inability once again. Going into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals had a seven-point lead, and were outscored 13-0 to finish the game, including having four tries near the goal line at the end and being unable to score the winning touchdown. In their last three losses, the Cardinals have been outscored in the fourth quarter by a total of 55-6.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO