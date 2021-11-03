CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Street Neighborhood Gathering

Everyone is invited to meet their neighbors and discuss issues of interest in the Pleasant Street...

wuft.org

Pleasant Street residents provide feedback on proposed affordable housing

Aaron Green, a lifelong resident of Gainesville’s historic Pleasant Street neighborhood, sees affordable housing as the most pressing issue in his area. He was one of the neighborhood residents who attended a Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area event on Nov. 10 to provide feedback on a plan for affordable housing at 414 NW Fifth Ave.
GAINESVILLE, FL
farmerpublishing.com

News on the hill at Pleasant View

Betty Henry, Alene Trueblood, Elaine Schwindt and Joanie Robison enjoyed baking and frosting sugar cookies. Karen Lester, Deb Martin, Betty Lane and Alene Trueblood enjoy a game of Yahtzee. Submitted by Kelly Daugherty, Activities Director. November is National Kindness Month. At Pleasant View we are basing some of our monthly...
Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Downtown Point Pleasant was booming during Saturday’s fifth annual Sugar Plum Stroll which helped kickoff the holiday shopping season. Many merchants had extended hours, light refreshments and store specials to attract shoppers to their small business for that unique Christmas gift. Pictured are shoppers in the 400-block of Main Street on Saturday afternoon.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Lights Up

Mt Pleasant will turn on more than one million Christmas lights Friday (Nov 5), starting at 6:00 pm and ending at 9:00. It kicks off the annual “Boots and Bells: An Olde West Christmas.” Cowboy Santa will be there, too, while you can shop Late.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
kpcw.org

Park City says 10,000-11,000 people gathered on Main Street for Halloween

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, costumed Parkites returned to Main Street with a vengeance on Sunday for Halloween. According to Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen, the city estimates over 10,000 people were on the street that afternoon. Diersen said that number is in line with past Halloweens.
PARK CITY, UT
oakpark.com

Pleasant Home goes green

One of Oak Park’s most notable homes is getting an upgrade — one that involves a bit more than a coat of new paint. People passing by Pleasant Home at the corner of Pleasant Street and Home Avenue in the past few weeks might have noticed some large equipment in Mills Park behind the house.
OAK PARK, IL
thecomanchechief.com

The Gathering

The Gathering was a new, special, outdoor youth and praise event held at the Comanche City Park on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Several hundred Comanche youth and adults gathered for this evening praise event. The theme for the evening’s event was “come as you are but leave changed!” The organizers wanted participants to gather, engage, experience and go! The verse that inspires the ministry event was “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28. It was a successful non-denominational event and will be held annual for sure, hopefully quarterly. For more information contact or to help with the next gathering, contact Zac Griffith with Abiding Life Fellowship 817.243.2207; Wes Carroll with East Side 325.356.3667 or Gary Bear at First Baptist at 325.330.1188.
farmerpublishing.com

Spooktacular week at Pleasant View

Pleasant View staff dressed up for pajama day. Rock Port preschool students visited Pleasant View for trick or treating. Janice Sparks, Deb Martin, Pauline Moore, and Fern Stevens enjoyed a visit during Friday’s buffet meal. Submitted by Kelly Daugherty, Activities Director. Pleasant View had themed dress-up days to kick off...
ROCK PORT, MO
cityofdekalb.com

Veterans Day

City Hall will be closed Thurs. Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Nov. 12. Events to mark the completion of the restoration of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Memorial Park at North First Street and East Lincoln Highway. Those events will be followed by a Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the DeKalb American Legion, also in Memorial Park.
invitingarkansas.com

A Gratitude Gathering

A Feel-Good Fundraiser to Start the Season of Thanksgiving. “Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” – Voltaire. Simmons Bank presents A Gratitude Gathering for Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, November 16 at 11:30 am at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock. The event begins with a mimosa “meet and greet” from 11:30 am –12 pm in the hotel lobby, followed by a luncheon in the main ballroom from 12 – 1 pm.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
easttexasradio.com

Deck The Halls Hits Mt Pleasant

Titus County Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday bazaar, Deck the Halls, is Friday and Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. The event offers a boutique shopping experience where guests can shop ’til they drop for gifts, decor, and more.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
CBS Miami

Broward Begins On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available at a dozen Broward schools a day after the School Board voted to make masks optional for all grades beginning November 20. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, vaccinations are underway for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Some parents told CBS4 they support the on-campus vaccinations. “I try to be as balanced as possible, but I am extremely pro-vaccination and I think it’s great,” parent David Levens....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Denver

Weld RE-4 School District Looking For Other Solutions To Booming Population & Lack Of Schools

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld RE-4 School District, which serves predominantly the towns of Windsor and Severance, is approaching a capacity issue within their schools as the region booms with new housing. However, with voters recently striking down an initiative to add new schools while replacing outdated ones, the district says they have a “problem with no clear solution” on their hands. (credit: CBS) Preliminary results from the November election showed a majority of voters in the district rejected a bond that would have replaced the aging Windsor Middle School while also providing funds to build additional schools and expand others. In...
WINDSOR, CO

