Pleasant Street Neighborhood Gathering

The Gathering was a new, special, outdoor youth and praise event held at the Comanche City Park on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Several hundred Comanche youth and adults gathered for this evening praise event. The theme for the evening’s event was “come as you are but leave changed!” The organizers wanted participants to gather, engage, experience and go! The verse that inspires the ministry event was “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28. It was a successful non-denominational event and will be held annual for sure, hopefully quarterly. For more information contact or to help with the next gathering, contact Zac Griffith with Abiding Life Fellowship 817.243.2207; Wes Carroll with East Side 325.356.3667 or Gary Bear at First Baptist at 325.330.1188.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO