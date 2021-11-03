CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans

By TERRY TANG Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian Americans will serve as mayor in Boston and Cincinnati for the first time in...

www.heraldpalladium.com

New York Post

Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
BOSTON, MA
Herald-Palladium

Cole aims to be 1st trans politician to win a statewide race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democrat Kimi Cole wants to become the country's first openly transgender politician elected to a statewide office. Cole, who chairs the Nevada Democratic Rural Caucus, announced plans to run for lieutenant governor in Nevada on Wednesday at an event in the state capital.
ELECTIONS
Michelle Wu
Herald-Palladium

Looking for soccer support, US picks Ohio to host vs Mexico

CINCINNATI (AP) — In choosing new TQL Stadium for Friday night's World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation selected a city with a 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic. “When you’re talking about a World Cup qualifier, it’s really...
MLS
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 65.5 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to California. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 47 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 9, 536,665,505 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 163.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herald-Palladium

As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

DENVER (AP) — Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and eventually pipe it back into homes and businesses as tap water. In the Los Angeles area, plans to recycle wastewater for drinking are moving along...
DENVER, CO
#Asian Americans#Boston#Cincinnati#Anti Asian#Democratic
Herald-Palladium

Ban on use of donated space as polling places is questioned

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Clerks and other opponents of a ballot initiative that would toughen Michigan's voting rules raised concerns Wednesday about its proposed ban on using donated spaces as polling places, saying churches and religious organizations account for 20% of them. Progress Michigan, a liberal advocacy group that compiled...
LANSING, MI
Washington Post

What ‘school board moms’ really want — and why candidates ignore us at their peril

Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich are the co-founders of Moms for Liberty. Headlines about Tuesday’s election have focused on statewide races in Virginia and New Jersey. But we’re more interested in other contests. In Bucks County, Pa., where 31 school-board seats went to advocates of greater parental rights in education. In Bedford County, Va., where the school board chair lost to a write-in candidate who champions parental rights. In Texas’s Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, where three incumbent school-board members — with a combined 55 years in office — were ousted by newcomers championing parental control over kids’ education.
EDUCATION
Americas
Society
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

