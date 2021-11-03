CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Homeschool Swim Class

murfreesborotn.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents must be able to swim length of pool (25...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Times-Union

High school swimming 2021: Northeast Florida FHSAA region meet preview for Class 3A and 4A

Region 1-4A At Planet Swim (swimming), Bolles (diving) Outlook: Look for a strong meet for the locals, particularly the Nease boys and Creekside girls, both of which won their district meets last week. Oviedo and Winter Park are their primary competition. Matthew Koziol (50 and 100 free), Rich Nguyen (200 IM), Dylan Ramos (100 back), Joseph Wyatt (100 fly) and divers Patrick Adams and Aaron Storlie are top-three seeds for the Panthers' boys. Creekside's girls team is both quick and deep, headlined by top-three seeds Avery Dixon (100 breast), Grace Gavin (100 back and 200 IM) and Anna Moore (100 free and 100 breast). Also in the running are Nease's Charlotte Driesse (girls 200 IM) and Natalie Padgett (girls 100 fly), Creekside's Hayden Sunman (boys 100 breast) and Oakleaf's Kylie Loving (girls 100 breast). Reilly McCabe, seeded second in the girls 50 free, leads the charge for perennial contender Bartram Trail. Duval County should also fare well, particularly with the super speed of Mandarin's Gage Hulbert, an All-American and a No. 1 seed in the boys 100 fly and 200 free. Atlantic Coast's Jack Hall enters as a top-three candidate in the boys 200 and 500 free, Sandalwood's Tayler Graham could bring home a girls diving trophy and Sandalwood senior Drew Salls is a major contender in the boys sprints.
FLORIDA STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Buffalo hosts swim meet

Buffalo High School girls swimming hosted a home meet with multiple other schools in one of the final home meets of the season. This year's small team qualified several swimmers for state.
murfreesborotn.gov

Fall Archery Club for Homeschool Students

Fall Archery Club will meet once a month September through December, culminating in a tournament. There will be two different cohorts: the first will meet the first Thursday of each month from 1:00-3:00 pm and the second will meet the second Friday of each month from 10:00-12:00. Registration is online and murfreesboroparks.com (just click online registration and then Outdoor Murfreesboro). Please make sure you are selecting the cohort that works best for your schedule! We would like the kids registered to be committed to their monthly attendance so we can make great progress! For ages 8-14.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Vindy.com

Back in the swim

BOARDMAN — Claire Jones, 70, is back enjoying her time in the pool at Creekside Health and Fitness Center. She loves swimming, but had to put it on hold as she battled cancer, not once, but twice. Jones grew up on the North Side of Youngstown and graduated from Ursuline...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Bonner County Daily Bee

Homeschool Academy improves literacy though theater

SANDPOINT — Oh, the thinks you can think if you’re willing to try. In the case of the Homeschool Academy, like those lyrics found in one of the songs from "Seussical Jr.", it may be more the things you can learn when you're having fun. But in the case of the play being presented by the school's students, the audience gets to come along.
SANDPOINT, ID
mukilteobeacon.com

Emily Gonzalez – Girls Swimming

Emily Gonzalez is a senior and Captain of the swim team. She is a humble and gracious leader. Few people work as hard daily. She primarily swims the freestyle. She sprints the 50 and 100, but also is a contender at the 200 and 500 free. Emily will be competing at the district level both individually and on relays for Mariner. Emily balances swim, school, (she is and honors student taking AP classes), and she also works. She is a great teammate and carries herself with strength, perseverance and integrity. She shows value to every teammate, no matter what level.
SWIMMING & SURFING
aerotechnews.com

Desert Hawks welcomes Fort Irwin homeschool community

Last week, the Desert Hawks hosted some of the Fort Irwin Homeschool Community, as well as others from the surrounding area of Barstow, out for a visit for an educational brief, static display, plus touring the airfield. It was a great opportunity for learning and fun!. Doesn’t get much better...
FORT IRWIN, CA
chapelboro.com

Making a Splash: Swim Force!

Welcome to “Making a Splash” with Goldfish Swim School of Chapel Hill!. Every month on 97.9 The Hill, Brighton McConnell is joined by a member of the Goldfish team for a conversation about building confidence in kids, in and out of the pool. This month, listen in for a conversation with Megan Sweeten — general manager of Goldfish Chapel Hill — to talk about making the leap into competitive sports!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschool
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Swimming Sectional 2021

The state tournament is underway and we will soon discover which swimmers make it to the second round. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
homeschool.com

Regrouping After Homeschool Burnout

This post is by Kerry, a homeschooling mother of two, and is from our contributing sponsor, Time4Learning. There is absolutely no shame in admitting that you’ve reached the homeschool burnout point. Anyone who has homeschooled for multiple years, who is homeschooling multiple children, or who is homeschooling one or more children with special needs is especially vulnerable to hitting their breaking point. When it hits, it can take the form of depression, lack of motivation, exhaustion, and even questioning your decision to homeschool.
EDUCATION
harkeraquila.com

Humans of Harker: Swimming to success

Nikela Hulton (12) recalls the experience of competing at the Central Coast Section (CCS) swimming tournament in her freshman year. Energetic music blasts in the background as Nikela enters the pool, her teammates and friends cheering her on as she gracefully breaks the surface of the water with her dive. Holding this memory close to her as a reminder of her potential and how far she has come, Nikela remembers the moments from her childhood when her dad would encourage and comfort her before her swim meets.
SWIMMING & SURFING
thekatynews.com

All the benefits of swimming

Of all the sports that can be practiced, swimming is undoubtedly one of the most complete of all: to swim you need to use almost all the muscles, and the water is an exceptional training ground. When we are immersed, in fact, the perception of our weight is more than halved with Lifeguard Recertification because it is the water that supports us. This condition also allows those who are less trained to be able to gradually try their hand at the discipline without risking injuries or fatigue. To reap all the benefits that come from a healthy swim you should go to the pool or to the sea for those who can, at least twice a week, better three. Obviously such an intensive training must be the result of a gradual path that will allow you to swim correctly.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KRGV

Parents push for homeschooled students to qualify for UIL events

With many parents in the Valley homeschooling their children since the start of the pandemic, they are now facing a drawback to their decision as schools are not allowing students to participate in UIL activities. Changes made to the UIL Legislative Council allows students who homeschool to participate in UIL...
EDUCATION
wspa.com

November ’21 Swim Signings

(WSPA) – Swimmers throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period. These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month. List of November Swim Signings. NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE. Jack MezzogoriChrist ChurchGeorgia Tech. Kirst McEnroeSpartanburgStanford.
SWIMMING & SURFING
chatsports.com

No. 5 Women's Swim and Dive Ink 8 in 2022 Recruiting Class

AUSTIN, Texas – Head swimming coach Carol Capitani and the No. 5 Texas Women's Swim and Dive team announced the signing of eight student-athletes to the 2022 class. "This group has a wide range of experience and strengths that I know will surprise some people down the road," Capitani said.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Star-Tribune

Lander, Green River tie for Class 3A girls swimming state championship

Defending champion Green River won the 400 freestyle relay, the final event of the meet, to tie Lander for the team title at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Swimming & Diving Championship on Friday in Gillette. The Wolves’ relay team of Tanith Smith, Courtney Clark, Amaya Spartz...
WYOMING STATE
Observer

JCC swim teams honored

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, far right, reads a commendation during the county legislature meeting Wednesday. Both the Jamestown Community College men’s and women’s swim teams were issued separate commendations in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments. Wendel noted how the men’s swim team was named the National Junior College Athletic Association ’20-21 Academic Team of the Year. They achieved a team GPA of 3.18, earning top excellence among 820 other teams nationwide. The women’s swim team, Wendel shared, was the 2021 National Champion Swim Team for the Non-Scholarship Division and finished fourth place overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships. Wendel also issued a commendation to Jamestown CC swim team member Karianne Yuchnitz for her performance at the championship where she was the women’s non-scholarship Swimmer of the Meet, earned seven All-American honors, and claimed the national championship in the 50-yard freestyle.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
murfreesborotn.gov

Stained Glass Class

Beginners and intermediate level students are welcome in this class. Learn to make a copper-foiled stained glass window suncatcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Materials will be provided for beginners. Class space is limited. Sign up early. Limit 10 Room 406 Cost: $60 for November classes.
MURFREESBORO, TN
klpw.com

Boys Swimming-Class 1 Boys state qualifiers from Borgia

Borgia's boys swim team will be participating in a record number of events at Class 1 state championship semi-finals Thursday at the St. Peter's Rec Plex. Four Borgia swimmers qualified in the maximum of two individuals each. Borgia junior Aidan Garlock qualifies as a #10 seed in the 200 IM, and #18 in the 100 freestyle. Junior Gabe Rio qualifies as #15 seed in the 100 free and #21 in the 50 free. Junior Zach Posinksi qualfiies in #14 in the 200 IM and #22 in the 100 breastroke. Freshman Ian Pfeiffer qualifies as #28 seed in the 500 free, and #32 seed in the 200 IM. Additionally, two Borgia relays comprised of Garlock, Rio, Posinski and Pfeiffer have qualified as the #15 seed in the 400 freestyle relay and the #27 seed in the 200 medley relay. Class 1 championship finals will take place Friday.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy