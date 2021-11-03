Homeschool Swim Class

Of all the sports that can be practiced, swimming is undoubtedly one of the most complete of all: to swim you need to use almost all the muscles, and the water is an exceptional training ground. When we are immersed, in fact, the perception of our weight is more than halved with Lifeguard Recertification because it is the water that supports us. This condition also allows those who are less trained to be able to gradually try their hand at the discipline without risking injuries or fatigue. To reap all the benefits that come from a healthy swim you should go to the pool or to the sea for those who can, at least twice a week, better three. Obviously such an intensive training must be the result of a gradual path that will allow you to swim correctly.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO