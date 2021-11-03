CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republicans on the cusp of winning Virginia House of Delegates majority

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wEHo_0ckxFv6s00


A s Glenn Youngkin was elected governor of Virginia on Tuesday, Republicans made big gains in their effort to take control of the commonwealth’s House of Delegates. But some key races remained too close to call early Wednesday, leaving the balance of power in the chamber in question.

Democrats currently hold 55 seats in the House of Delegates, while Republicans hold 45, meaning Republicans would need to flip six seats to win a majority.

GLENN YOUNGKIN WINS VIRGINIA GOVERNOR’S RACE, RIDING ENTHUSIASM WAVE ON EDUCATION ISSUES

But early Wednesday, it appeared that the House of Delegates might be headed for a tie, with the possibility of the GOP pulling out a 51-49 majority. Democrats captured the majority in 2019, two years after narrowly claiming it in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The potential tie, or slight Republican majority, comes after a Democratic General Assembly adopted progressive measures in the commonwealth, such as legalizing marijuana and repealing the death penalty.

Republican Winsome Sears was also elected as Virginia's lieutenant governor Tuesday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winsome Sears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Cusp#The House Of Delegates#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

Word of the Week: 'Moderate'

A recent article in the American Prospect was titled “Stop Calling Manchin et al. Moderates.” It unwittingly echoes a post-9/11 political debate, when it had become a journalistic cliche to refer to Muslims who were not terrorists as “moderate Muslims.” It was a legitimate critique to point out that Osama bin Laden was not different from most Muslims just by virtue of being more Islamic.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
169K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy