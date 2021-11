Seven decades of political experience couldn’t bring about bipartisan agreement on legislative maps, according to three GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber have claimed their efforts to “bridge the gap” were fruitless as they said they aimed for a bipartisan, 10-year map for state legislative districts. They spelled out the process in court documents filed with the Ohio Supreme Court as it considers court challenges to the four-year General Assembly maps passed 5-2 with only GOP approval, including the three Republican statewide officeholders.

