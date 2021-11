Next week's RSM Classic is the last PGA Tour event of the calendar year (!), but this week's Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open is probably the more intriguing of the final two tournaments on the slate this fall. Its field -- filled with names such as Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns -- is strong, and Memorial Park Golf Course can test wills if it's playing fast and firm. If a few of the 21 top-50 players in this field get in the mix on the weekend and conditions get a little bit wild, this event could provide a great start to a nice closing kick for the Tour this fall.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO