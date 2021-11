Michiganders know better than anyone that the Great Lakes provide us with a unique way of life. Kayaking at Pictured Rocks, climbing the Sleeping Bear Dunes, watching the Fourth of July fireworks over Grand Traverse Bay — these are all things we are blessed to call our own as Michiganders. It’s simple: the Great Lakes are in our DNA. As a lifelong Michigander, it has been among my top priorities to ensure the Great Lakes remain strong and healthy for future generations.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO