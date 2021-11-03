Creating Your Brand at BCU

A common mindset that we see amongst small business owners who focus on marketing and selling is “I’ll invest in building a brand once I’m up and running”. This mindset doesn’t allow business owners to see that their company is both a business and also a brand. While you may think that you are saving time at the moment, ignoring creating a brand identity can cause you more headaches down the road. IF you choose to ignore your business’s branding then your messages may be getting through to your audience but may produce undesired results. While not an immediate issue, the impact from this method will get you more questions than sales, and customers who may not understand your brand, so they purchase from competitors.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO