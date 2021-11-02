The OMEN 27c Gaming Monitor Is The Newest Addition To HP’s Portfolio

Getting held back by your gaming tech? Well, up your game the the HP OMEN Sequencer gaming keyboard. Using leading optical-mechanical switch technology, this gadget ensures your strikes come faster than the competition expects. Giving you ultra-fast maneuverability, this keyboard has optical-mechanical Blue switches that give you a 0.2 ms response time. That’s seriously fast. In fact, it’s up to 10 times faster than mechanical switches. Additionally, boasting a 70-million-click lifetime, these keys won’t wear out, either. Furthermore, you’ll love the individually backlit keys that have up to 16.8 million RGB color choices. Set your unique effects and customize everything to your heart’s desire through the OMEN Command Center. Overall, with zero input lag, macro keys, and an aluminum frame, this keyboard both looks and performs great.
