Currently, Hatchet and Great Axe builds are the most popular for PvP in New World. Easy to build and to play, this particular build offers a mobile and close-ranged playstyle that can quickly whittle down an enemy’s health while also keeping them in place. Thanks to its insane DPS, most players are also using this build for PvE and dungeon boss raids as well. Here’s how to craft one of the best New World Hatchet and Great Axe builds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO