‘Below Deck’ Season 9

Outlander‘s fifth season is the show at its best, in terms of fleshing out its characters’ internal struggles and, as always, heightening the stakes. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are carving out a home in colonial America, alongside their family by blood and by choice. In true Outlander fashion, nothing comes easily: trauma, recovery, and conflict—both internal and external—are all topics the series doesn’t shy away from. Overshadowing it all is the impending Revolutionary War, which gives the fifth season the sense of being right on the precipice, a slow but nerve-wracking build up. Though Jamie and Claire’s romance becomes more of a simmer and less of a burn, it coincides with the series’ ever-growing maturity: The pressing, difficult decisions the characters have to make—such as Claire putting her modern medical knowledge to use at the expense of her own safety, and Jamie being pulled in two different directions by the coming war while trying to protect his family at any cost—form season 5’s backbone.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO