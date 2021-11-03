CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Below Deck’ Season 9

Cover picture for the articleBelow Deck is back! How it’s already Season 9 of the Bravo series I truly have no idea, but I...

TMZ.com

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Captain Mark Howard Dead at 65

1:48 PM PT -- According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, Mark's wife, Susan, says she was out of town at a dog show from October 22-27. She says when she returned home, she found Mark dead upstairs. The report says Mark was covered in boxes that had apparently...
TVShowsAce

‘Below Deck’ Fans React To Captain Sean Meagher

Below Deck Season 9 premiered on Monday night. So far, first officer Eddie Lucas was the only familiar face on board the My Seanna. Captain Lee Rosbach didn’t make it to the first charter due to a medical condition. In his place was Captain Sean Meagher. TV Shows Ace previously...
Reality Tea

Below Deck Recap: The Return Of Captain Red October

Never before in the history of Below Deck has a beach picnic set up taken so long. And it’s all Captain Sean Meagher‘s doing. If you thought Captain Sandy Yawn was a micromanager on Below Deck Med, this guy takes it to a whole new level. I mean, he’s literally off the boat doing the […] The post Below Deck Recap: The Return Of Captain Red October appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com

Who is new deckhand Jake Foulger from Below Deck?

The hit Bravo series, Below Deck, is back on our screens once again. Along with season 9 comes new deckhand Jake Foulger. Below Deck follows a crew of young adults on a luxury yacht as they work hard to meet their passengers’ needs. The show first aired in 2013, and...
TVShowsAce

‘Below Deck’: Why Captain Lee Wanted Eddie Lucas Back

Below Deck favorites, Captain Lee Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, and Chef Rachel Hargrove are back again. It’s always good for viewers to see familiar faces on the show. Yet, it’s good to switch it up as well. There’s an all-new crew this season. That means more people for fans to get...
Decider

‘Outlander’ Season 5

Outlander‘s fifth season is the show at its best, in terms of fleshing out its characters’ internal struggles and, as always, heightening the stakes. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are carving out a home in colonial America, alongside their family by blood and by choice. In true Outlander fashion, nothing comes easily: trauma, recovery, and conflict—both internal and external—are all topics the series doesn’t shy away from. Overshadowing it all is the impending Revolutionary War, which gives the fifth season the sense of being right on the precipice, a slow but nerve-wracking build up. Though Jamie and Claire’s romance becomes more of a simmer and less of a burn, it coincides with the series’ ever-growing maturity: The pressing, difficult decisions the characters have to make—such as Claire putting her modern medical knowledge to use at the expense of her own safety, and Jamie being pulled in two different directions by the coming war while trying to protect his family at any cost—form season 5’s backbone.
Variety

‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Fantasy Island” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox. A modern reimagining of the original 1970s series, the Fox version takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán), who set aside her own ambitions, and the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Along with Sanchez, Kiara Barnes will also return in the role of Ruby Akuda, a young woman with an old soul who arrived on Fantasy Island...
