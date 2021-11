Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee said she was recently pepper sprayed in a racist attack while visiting her hometown in Minnesota.The 18-year-old gymnast said she and her friends, who are of Asian descent, were waiting for an Uber when a car sped past them with people inside hurling racist slurs.Ms Lee said one person from inside the car pepper sprayed her arm before they drove away. They yelled slurs such as “ching chong” and said they should “go back to where they came from”, she said in an interview with Pop Sugar published on Wednesday.Recalling the incident that took place...

