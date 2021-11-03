CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Lecture featuring Julia McQuillan, Willa Cather Professor of Sociology

unl.edu
 9 days ago

“Disruptive Questions and Productive Tensions: What Can Social Scientists Bring to...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
unl.edu

The Cather Project presents: Brad Bigelow

Featuring: Brad Bigelow, writer and editor of the website “Neglected Books” (neglectedbooks.com) Mr. Bigelow is working on a biography of Faulkner for the U of Nebraska Press and has done extensive research on the papers of Faulkner and those of her colleague and partner, Professor Bernice Slote in the UNL Archives & Special Collections. He will discuss the role the two women played in leading scholarly work on Willa Cather — and the role that Cather played in Faulkner’s decision to end her own career as a writer.
LINCOLN, NE
University of Arkansas

Georgetown University Linguistics Professor to Lecture About Diverse Voices in Legal Contexts

The Language and Culture Series invites U of A students, faculty and staff, as well as the Northwest Arkansasa community, to attend its closing event featuring Natalie Schilling, a professor of linguistics at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., who will speak about "Diverse voices in legal contexts: Issues and case studies in forensic linguistics." This public lecture will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, in the Gearhart Auditorium (GEAR 026). Please register here to receive the Zoom link to attend this event virtually.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
usu.edu

Crossing Fields: The Inaugural Lecture of Professor Jennifer Reeve

Inaugural lectures are an opportunity for newly minted full professors to share the story of their academic journey, so it is not unusual for childhood stories and other early events to be included as part of the presentation. For most professors, however, that journey does not begin with an account of their grandparents in World War I and II.
LOGAN, UT
worcester.edu

Professors Soysa and Dunn to Be Honored at Third Annual Deans’ Lectures Awards

On Monday, November 8, Worcester State will present the third annual Deans’ Lectures award to Champika K. Soysa, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Psychology, and Allison Dunn, Ph.D, professor and chair in the Department of Earth, Environment, and Physics. The award recognizes the high-level contributions recipients have made to their respective fields. Winners will give a brief lecture about their work at the award ceremony.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
Grand Island Independent

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter speaking at UNK’s Warner Lecture Series Tuesday

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will be the featured speaker for the Warner Lecture Series presented by the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Carter will discuss “Higher Education in the 21st Century” during the event, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Miriam Drake Theatre inside UNK’s Fine Arts Building. UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen will provide the introduction. The event is free and open to the public.
KEARNEY, NE
villanova.edu

Upcoming Scholarship@Villanova Talk Featuring Professor Bess Rowen

On Friday, Nov. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Professor Bess Rowen will be giving a talk in room 205 of Falvey Library as a part of the Scholarship@Villanova program. All Scholarship@Villanova talks are sponsored by Falvey and serve the purpose of recognizing research contributions of Villanova faculty members. This tradition has been ongoing since 2004, and all presentations continue to be free and open to the public.
VILLANOVA, PA
Bwog

Professor Jonathan Rieder Employs Racist Slur In Sociology Class

Students from Professor Rieder’s class recount the N-word being quoted from a rap lyric and the subsequent disagreement. On Thursday, October 22, Professor Rieder recited a lyric that included the N-word in his “Culture In America” class while talking about Eminem and multiplicity of identity. He then continued with his lecture. After a minute, a student in the class unmuted and said that as a non-Black person, Rieder shouldn’t say the word. Rieder disagreed. He explained that though he had previously used the full slur, including the “hard r” ending, he’d stopped using the word with the “hard r” two years ago, following conversations with students.
SOCIETY
Daily Tar Heel

Professor Emeritus Genna Rae McNeil gives 29th annual Stone Center lecture

Genna Rae McNeil, professor emeritus of history at UNC and a scholar of African American and U.S. constitutional history, spoke about the lessons she has learned in studying history and critical race theory during the 29th Annual Sonja Haynes Stone Memorial Lecture on Tuesday. The event is a signature program...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willa Cather
unl.edu

Nebraska Research Days Keynote featuring Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman

Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman is a cofounder of Sadie Collective, a nonprofit organization providing Black women, students and professionals in the fields of quantitative sciences with the resources they need to succeed. Opoku-Agyeman’s expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion within academia and the workplace is highly sought after by companies and...
LINCOLN, NE
keuka.edu

Keuka College Professor Featured on C-SPAN for Published Work

Keuka College Professor of History Dr. Christopher C. Leahy’s biography of President John Tyler, “President Without a Party: The Life of John Tyler,” has been on bookshelves for well over a year now, but this fall it reached a whole new audience – via national television. Dr. Leahy delivered a...
KEUKA PARK, NY
southalabama.edu

Master's in Sociology Online Informational Meeting

Interested in learning about the Master of Arts in Sociology graduate program at South? This program prepares students for doctoral-level study or for careers in teaching, private industry, government, or community and social service. Attend an online informational meeting to be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Faculty, current students, and alumni will share information about the two-year master's in sociology and the accelerated bachelor's to master's program.
MOBILE, AL
unl.edu

Faculty of Color Symposium is Nov. 12

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host a Faculty of Color Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 12 via Zoom. The symposium will highlight equitable and inclusive practices to foster and promote greater engagement of marginalized and underrepresented faculty in exploring external funding opportunities for research and creative activity.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Unl#Php#Nebraska Lecture
thedp.com

Penn Engineering professor's work featured at Falling Walls Science Summit

The 2021 Falling Walls Science Summit is featuring research by Penn Engineering professor Igor Bargatin, one of 10 winners in the Engineering and Technology category. His research in the summit focuses on photophoretic levitation, a type of light-powered flight. Using nanocardboard, Bargatin demonstrated the ability to fly macroscopic materials in this way for the first time, Penn Engineering Today reported. This development could allow for the light-induced flight of larger structures, creating opportunities for to further explore the Earth’s mesosphere.
SCIENCE
unl.edu

Nebraska Rep: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre presents “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” by Nathan Alan Davis. Directed by Ron Himes, the founder and producing director of the Saint Louis Black Repertory Company and Henry E. Hampton, Jr. Artist-in-Residence at Washington University. Performances are Nov. 10-21. Visit https://nebraskarep.org for showtimes and ticket information.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
scranton.edu

Asian Studies Lecture Held

Bongrae Seok, Ph.D., an associate professor of philosophy at Alvernia University, discussed “Moral Psychology of Confucian Shame” at The University of Scranton’s Asian Studies Program Lecture. The lecture took place in the Pearn Auditorium of Brennan Hall on Oct. 20. After a brief introduction from Asian Studies Program Director, Ann...
SCRANTON, PA
Volante

Harrington Lecture speaker announced

A USD director and professor with the clinical psychology department will be speaking at the 69th annual Harrington Lecture later this month. Beth Boyd is presenting “Mitákuye Oyás ‘iŋ (We Are All Related): Reflections to Learning to Become a Relative” at the lecture Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The...
VERMILLION, SD
unl.edu

Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy aims to increase access, diversity

With a goal to help increase gender diversity in the engineering workforce and provide educational opportunities for Nebraska students with financial need, the Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Engineering will provide new possibilities for the next generation of professionals in engineering, computing and construction.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

University hosts National Roll Call remembrance on Nov. 11

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will join campuses nationwide in a moment of silence at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day, as they honor American men and women who died in service to their country. The moment of silence is part of National Roll Call 2021, a Veterans Day remembrance. The university...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy