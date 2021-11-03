CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry weather, sunshine to return

KDVR.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few days of cool and...

kdvr.com

KTAL

Dry weather settles in for the next week

Happy Veterans Day! The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex today will likely stick around through most of next week. A quick shot of cooler air moves in to start the weekend. Highs could hit 80 degrees by the middle of next week. Rain could return to the area by next Thursday.
KWCH.com

Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours. Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing...
WICHITA, KS
KDVR.com

Possible rain, snow in Denver metro

Metro Denver will have a small chance for a passing rain or snow shower. The timing will be limited to only a few hours late in the evening. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Chance for snow then dry and warmer for your weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has been falling in the Colorado mountains through the day, mainly along the Interstate 70 corridor. Snow will continue over the high country through Thursday night and start to end later on Friday. Several more inches of accumulation will be possible, with some of the highest peaks picking up more than 6 inches.
DENVER, CO
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Light winds, mostly dry weather

HAWAI'I (KITV4) -- Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 82 to 87. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight through Friday night expect variable cloudiness and continued mostly dry conditions. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 82 To 87. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking another windy but colder day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph, bringing the wind chill into the upper 20s overnight. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. A few flurries possible by late afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wcbi.com

Dry weather returns along with colder weather this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain moved through the region this morning and afternoon, but we are all clear this evening across the region. Much cooler air arrives this weekend with our first freeze possible Saturday night. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool with lows in the upper-30s. Northwest wind...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere ahead of our next cold front. (CBS4) Overnight some wet weather will roll through, but the highest rain chance will likely be Friday with the deepest moisture in place. Passing storms will lead to some heavy downpours at times Friday. Highs will remain seasonably warm in the low 80s. Saturday a second front will lead to some showers before we gradually clear out by Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. It will be even cooler by Monday morning with lows falling to the low 60s and highs will be pleasant with the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
fox46.com

Showers move through overnight, but sunshine returns for Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A cold front is on the move tonight, bringing rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The heaviest of the rain will fall in the mountains and foothills before weakening a bit as it moves into the Charlotte area. As far as timing, most of it...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE

