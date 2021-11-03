How does the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless spend its $100 million budget?

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 2, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) announced three projects to provide shelter and services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness. Governor Ducey went on to say, "We must do all we can to ensure Arizonans in need have access to...
The Portland City Council will consider and could vote on the new investments on Nov. 10. The Portland Business Alliance is urging its members to support the additional spending plan proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. This plan will reduce homelessness, improve public safety and increase cleanup efforts.
PORTLAND (Nov. 1, 2021) — Sharing a deep sense of urgency around the need to safely and compassionately reduce the number of people outside sent surging by COVID-19, leaders from Multnomah County and the City of Portland jointly announced a more than $38 million package that will make immediate investments in shelter beds, health and outreach workers, community cleanup programs, and more.
The city of Erie has found its point person for keeping tabs on $76 million from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Joe Schember on Thursday announced that Jacqueline Spry has been hired to help oversee the city’s allocation of ARP funds. The project manager’s position pays $63,000 a year. Program...
Just before the new budget is approved, Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas approached government officials and asked for the allocation of NIS 100 million ($32 million) from his party’s coalition funds for the benefit of the Haredi sector. Abbas told government officials: “We have an alliance of the weakened with Haredi society.”
The city of Portland and Multnomah County are pooling their excess budget dollars to address the region's homelessness crisis. On Monday, the jurisdictions unveiled a $38 million funding package to create more shelter beds, fund homeless outreach workers, and increase behavioral health services for people living outside. "The houseless crisis...
LOS ANGELES — The city of Los Angeles has undertaken a major shift in its approach to homelessness, one that puts a priority on clearing unsightly street encampments even when insufficient permanent housing exists for the people being moved. In the past month, City Council members have identified nearly 300...
Santa Clara County has some big bucks to spend. Through May 2022, the federal government will dole out $374.4 million to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. It’s money that is supposed to be spent by cities, counties and states to recover from the pandemic as part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March.
A year after Denver voters approved a sales tax to raise around $40 million a year for projects to soften the effects of climate change, the city has released a five-year framework for how it will spend that money. The first big round of projects the climate office will propose...
CHICO, Calif. — Local governments are flooded with cash, COVID cash that is. It’s through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). President Joe Biden approved $30.5 billion of federal money this past Spring to help respond to the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic. The City of Chico is allocated $22,118,301...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city leaders are looking for input on how to spend $229 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government. The city plans to hold eight town hall meetings to discuss the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. San Antonio was awarded $326.9...
Jill McCormick shook her head and lifted her eyes to the ceiling. “What is the hold up for getting that money directly to [tenants]?” McCormick, a tenant advocate with the nonprofit Action St. Louis, asked St. Louis’ new director of human services, Yusef Scoggin, at a community meeting Tuesday. The city has received more applications […]
Colorado’s demographics are changing, and that will have important ramifications for the policy decisions made in the state capitol and in Congress, which affect so much of our everyday lives. Until now, it’s been common for politicians to pay lip service to the concerns of Hispanic voters, while offering little in the way of concrete efforts to make policy changes that will improve our lives. That will have to change as this growing community insists on genuine reform.
Education reporter Jennifer Palmer‘s shares the latest from her continuing coverage of how Oklahoma school districts are spending millions in federal relief funds: A look at how they are fulfilling the requirement to seek community input on ideas for how the money would be best spent. Government reporter Paul Monies...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Figuring out how to spend so much money holding up state budget. With new congressional and legislative district maps approved, passing a state budget is...
Lewis County wants to hear from its residents on how to best spend $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money expected to be allocated to the local government. The county has launched an online survey, set to close on Dec. 10, to gain feedback from residents and businesses. Residents can participate by filling out the survey at www.polco.us/lewiscoresopen and businesses can participate at www.polco.us/lewiscobizopen.
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioner voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve their portion of the $38 million city-county package for homeless services, which will earmark millions for new shelter beds, outreach workers, portable toilets and handwashing stations. County Commissioner Sharon Meieran voted against the package, arguing the investments were too...
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis standards of care for staffing of health care systems throughout the state. According to the state, crisis standards of care are guidelines for how the medical community should allocate scarce resources. With the reactivation, the state says hospitals are allowed to
