Homeless

How does the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless spend its $100 million budget?

KDVR.com
 9 days ago

kdvr.com

Portland Tribune

Business community supports homeless, police spending increases

The Portland City Council will consider and could vote on the new investments on Nov. 10. The Portland Business Alliance is urging its members to support the additional spending plan proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. This plan will reduce homelessness, improve public safety and increase cleanup efforts.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

County, City Announce New, Shared $38 Million Homelessness Spending Plan

PORTLAND (Nov. 1, 2021) — Sharing a deep sense of urgency around the need to safely and compassionately reduce the number of people outside sent surging by COVID-19, leaders from Multnomah County and the City of Portland jointly announced a more than $38 million package that will make immediate investments in shelter beds, health and outreach workers, community cleanup programs, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
State
Colorado State
The Portland Mercury

Portland and Multnomah County Pledge Nearly $40 Million in Surplus Budget Dollars Toward Homeless Services

The city of Portland and Multnomah County are pooling their excess budget dollars to address the region's homelessness crisis. On Monday, the jurisdictions unveiled a $38 million funding package to create more shelter beds, fund homeless outreach workers, and increase behavioral health services for people living outside. "The houseless crisis...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
#Homelessness
East Bay Times

Here’s how Santa Clara County plans to spend hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds

Santa Clara County has some big bucks to spend. Through May 2022, the federal government will dole out $374.4 million to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. It’s money that is supposed to be spent by cities, counties and states to recover from the pandemic as part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
denverite.com

How Denver will spend $40 million annually to combat climate change

A year after Denver voters approved a sales tax to raise around $40 million a year for projects to soften the effects of climate change, the city has released a five-year framework for how it will spend that money. The first big round of projects the climate office will propose...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Missouri Independent

If Missouri doesn’t spend its federal rental and utility assistance money it could lose it

Jill McCormick shook her head and lifted her eyes to the ceiling.  “What is the hold up for getting that money directly to [tenants]?” McCormick, a tenant advocate with the nonprofit Action St. Louis, asked St. Louis’ new director of human services, Yusef Scoggin, at a community meeting Tuesday. The city has received more applications […] The post If Missouri doesn’t spend its federal rental and utility assistance money it could lose it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
coloradosun.com

Opinion: As Colorado’s Hispanic population grows, so does its political voice

Colorado’s demographics are changing, and that will have important ramifications for the policy decisions made in the state capitol and in Congress, which affect so much of our everyday lives. Until now, it’s been common for politicians to pay lip service to the concerns of Hispanic voters, while offering little in the way of concrete efforts to make policy changes that will improve our lives. That will have to change as this growing community insists on genuine reform.
COLORADO STATE
WRAL

Figuring out how to spend so much money holding up state budget

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Figuring out how to spend so much money holding up state budget. With new congressional and legislative district maps approved, passing a state budget is...
POLITICS
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Survey to Help Guide How Lewis County Spends $15 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Money

Lewis County wants to hear from its residents on how to best spend $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money expected to be allocated to the local government. The county has launched an online survey, set to close on Dec. 10, to gain feedback from residents and businesses. Residents can participate by filling out the survey at www.polco.us/lewiscoresopen and businesses can participate at www.polco.us/lewiscobizopen.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KRDO News Channel 13

State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis standards of care for staffing of health care systems throughout the state. According to the state, crisis standards of care are guidelines for how the medical community should allocate scarce resources. With the reactivation, the state says hospitals are allowed to The post State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems appeared first on KRDO.
HEALTH SERVICES

