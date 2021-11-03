How does the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless spend its $100 million budget?

Colorado’s demographics are changing, and that will have important ramifications for the policy decisions made in the state capitol and in Congress, which affect so much of our everyday lives. Until now, it’s been common for politicians to pay lip service to the concerns of Hispanic voters, while offering little in the way of concrete efforts to make policy changes that will improve our lives. That will have to change as this growing community insists on genuine reform.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO