Dungeons and Dragons popular in DHS community

Darkest Dungeon is one of those games that you could tell was special right from the first few minutes of playing it. From the start, the narrator spoke with presence and gravitas, and the unique art style, vague sense of dread, and foreboding that lurked in the atmosphere created a chilling world that was bursting with intrigue. It truly felt like a one-of-a-kind game. While its harsh difficulty was not for everyone, it provided gamers tired of easy games a legit challenge. When you make a one-of-a-kind game that hits like Darkest Dungeon does though, it’s tough to follow it up with a sequel, but gamers’ voices were heard clamoring for more and therefore, Darkest Dungeon 2 has been released in Early Access form.
