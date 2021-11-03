Toddler Storytime - Emotions

A federal appeals court on Thursday intervened to temporarily block the National Archives from handing over Trump administration records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Friday deadline. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost. The one German and three U.S. astronauts said it was...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week. Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether...
It's Thursday, Happy Veterans Day and welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. President Biden and other administration officials were at Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects in honor of Veterans...
New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk has sold his first block of Tesla shares since 2016, exercising some stock options and then selling a portion of that to raise the cash he'll need to pay taxes on the shares he acquired. The options he exercised were about 9% of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued almost three dozen subpoenas as it aggressively seeks information about the origins of the attack and what former President Donald Trump did — or didn’t do — to stop it. The panel is exploring several paths...
HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and other former Trump administration officials in September for documents and testimony. The letter...
Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — The US and China surprised the COP26 climate summit on Wednesday when representatives of the countries announced an agreement to ramp up their climate ambitions, just days before the end of the conference in Glasgow. "There is more agreement between the US and China than divergence,...
