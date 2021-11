Anna Hamelin was born and raised in Golden, Colorado, and has loved science and math from a very young age. In 8th grade, she decided to be a meteorologist, and began pursuing her dreams. After graduating high school at the top of her class, she went on to receive a B.S. in Meteorology at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. She also spent a significant portion of her young life as a competitive gymnast, and went on to perform with dance group The Silhouettes, which was even featured on America’s Got Talent.

GOLDEN, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO