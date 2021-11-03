Alex Warr wins National FFA Proficiency in the Area of Forest Management and Products

INDIANAPOLIS — The new national president of FFA says it hasn’t sunk in yet. “This has been a dream of mine since the first time I zipped up my FFA jacket as a freshman, so to see a goal like that come to life is an incredible feeling,” Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash., told the Capital Press. “It is incredibly humbling. I went through the election process with the goal of being myself and having fun. It truly is one of the greatest honors to serve over 730,000 FFA members and I cannot wait to start building connections with them.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO