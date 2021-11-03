CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Alex Warr wins National FFA Proficiency in the Area of Forest Management and Products

earlycountynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who,...

www.earlycountynews.com

Grand Island Independent

Holdrege grad wins 2021 National FFA Star Farmer award

INDIANAPOLIS — Agriculture is an industry with many technological advancements behind the scenes, and Grady Johnson wants to use the latest and greatest technology to help his farming operation succeed. “For me, it’s just seeing what’s next,” said Johnson, a member of the Holdrege FFA. “There’s been a lot of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Review & Sunday Review

CONSERVATION CORNER: Increase your trees' productivity: Crop Tree Release small scale, big reward forest management tools

Forestry is often viewed as only large-scale, long-term projects, and this is often true. Forestry is always about planning ahead and getting the most benefits out of an area. However, some concepts can be utilized to benefit small areas, from a few acres to even just a few trees, and it can be accomplished in a relatively short time. If these concepts are done properly, they can have great rewards for both nature and landowner.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

National FFA Organization awards National Chapter Awards

The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the organization’s mission and strategies. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
BONAIRE, GA
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville FFA Member Wins Award at National Convention

(Photo and story courtesy Taylorville FFA Facebook page) Lizzie Schafer was announced as the National Proficiency winner in Animal Science Research at the 94th National FFA Convention this week. Lizzie is a senior this year at Taylorville High School, and and has worked hard throughout her junior high and high...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Brenham Banner-Press

Burton FFA livestock team takes second at nationals

Dreams have become a reality for four members of Burton FFA after the team earned the title of second-best in the nation. The current members of the Burton FFA Livestock Judging Team — Weston and Waylon Hinze, Chet Fritsch and Tanna Thiel — traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo’s Livestock Contest where they earned Reserve National Champion and Waylon Hinze finished in the top 12 as an individual.
AGRICULTURE
oregonstate.edu

OSU student elected National FFA officer

This past week at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oregon State University student Josiah Cruikshank of Bend, was elected Western Region Vice President of the National FFA (Future Farmers of America). Cruikshank participated in FFA and agriculture classes at Mountain View High School, serving as FFA Vice-President in 2018-2019...
OREGON STATE
valdostatoday.com

Superintendent Woods honored with National FFA award

Photo: Superintendent Woods with his wife, Lisha, after accepting the Honorary American FFA degree from the National FFA Organization. State School Superintendent Richard Woods was honored with the Honorary American FFA Degree by the National FFA Organization. According to National FFA, this award is given to those who advance agricultural...
EDUCATION
pdjnews.com

Morrison FFA place in top four of nation

Morrison FFA members recently competed in a competition at a national level. FFA member received Four Gold Emblem Individuals and Gold Emblem Team. They were announced as one of the top four teams in the nation and placed 3rd Overall Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems team in the National FFA. Seen above are FFA members and Morrison students Ryan, Cody, Matthew, and Mason. Callen Veit…
HIGH SCHOOL
KMZU

Brookfield FFA Chapter member wins 2021 Veterinary Science – Entrepreneurship/Placement at National FFA Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, In. — The 94th National FFA Convention & Expo, in Indianapolis, Indiana, has recognized a member of the Brookfield FFA Chapter. Brett Montgomery has been awarded the 2021 Veterinary Science – Entrepreneurship/Placement win. According to the National FFA Convention website, Montgomery “works three days after school and some weekends. His tasks include animal examinations, prepping animals and tools for surgery, administering shots and organ medications.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdnonline.com

Hydro-Eakly FFA receives awards at national convention

The Hydro-Eakly FFA had an exciting week in Indianapolis at the National FFA Convention. After enjoying the keynote speaker at the opening session, Hydro-Eakly FFA President Cade Rea and Vice President Austin Smith accepted the National 3- Star Gold Emblem Chapter Award on behalf of the Hydro-Eakly FFA. Threestar chapters represent the top 4 percent of chapters across the United States.
ECONOMY
peakofohio.com

Local FFA Members Awarded National American FFA Degree

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of...
LOGAN, OH
pontiacdailyleader.com

Prairie Central FFA can boast of national champions

FAIRBRURY — National champions from the Prairie Central FFA chapter were welcomed home to a cheering crowd recently in the Prairie Central High School cafeteria. Prairie Central had another successful National FFA convention, including being named the national champion for the Milk Quality and Products and Ag Sales teams. In Milk Quality and Products, Ashlyn Kratochvil was the top individual, Derek Dotterer was ninth, Morgan Lanz was 10th and Ashley Young was gold.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
pullmanradio.com

Cole Baerlocher of Colfax elected National FFA President

Capital Press reports Cole Baerlocher of Colfax was elected National FFA President on Oct. 30. He served as Washington FFA state president in 2020-2021. He is now a freshman majoring in agricultural education at Washington State University. Baerlocher hopes to either become an agricultural education teacher or work as a...
POLITICS
capitalpress.com

How Oregon FFA members did at the national convention

Oct. 30 marked the final day of the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. Many Oregon FFA members gathered as part of the 70,000-plus registered attendees that flooded the streets of Indianapolis, Ind., with a sea of blue-and-gold jackets. Oregon FFA was represented by numerous FFA members competing at the...
OREGON STATE
capitalpress.com

Washington's Baerlocher 'a natural leader' for national FFA

INDIANAPOLIS — The new national president of FFA says it hasn’t sunk in yet. “This has been a dream of mine since the first time I zipped up my FFA jacket as a freshman, so to see a goal like that come to life is an incredible feeling,” Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash., told the Capital Press. “It is incredibly humbling. I went through the election process with the goal of being myself and having fun. It truly is one of the greatest honors to serve over 730,000 FFA members and I cannot wait to start building connections with them.”
WASHINGTON STATE

