Senior Pastor Johnny Murphy has been preaching the gospel at Flower Acres Baptist Church for 20 years. A natural leader, Pastor Murphy oversees the operations of the church while leading, nurturing, and guiding his congregation. Flower Acres’ Food Pantry has been a blessing to many in the Four States area by providing food to those in our community who need it the most. Whether filling souls or filling stomachs, Flower Acres’ ministry is showing the love of God to all..

