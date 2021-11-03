CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Grandmother’s tipsy Thanksgiving

By Brenda Wall
earlycountynews.com
 4 days ago

Halloween is over and everyone is worried about...

www.earlycountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
southalabamian.com

Woman’s Club announces plans for Thanksgiving dinner

The Jackson Woman’s Club came together Tuesday, Oct. 19, to discuss the Thanksgiving dinner set for Nov. 9, from 10:30 – 12:30, at the H.W. Pearce Memorial Park Assembly House in Jackson. The meals will include chicken and dressing casserole, sweet potato soufflé, string beans, cranberry sauce, roll and pound cake. Tickets are $15 per meal and are for pick-up […]
JACKSON, AL
thecountyline.net

Norwalk’s community Thanksgiving dinner is Nov. 14

The Norwalk Friends of the Community will have their 25th annual Thanksgiving dinner from 4–6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. This year, the dinner will be at the Norwalk Fire Station. Turkey, potatoes, dressing, gravy, cranberries, buns and drinks will be furnished. The firefighters will empty the station and put up tables and chairs.
NORWALK, WI
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Quiz: What’s your Thanksgiving style?

Ahhh … Thanksgiving. We wake up and watch the famous Macy’s Day Parade. In the afternoon we indulge in a heaping helping of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. Then we end up as stuffed as the turkey and accidentally doze off sometime during the NFL game. Some prefer spending a quiet, low-key day with the immediate family. Others see Thanksgiving as a holiday where nothing less than a large gathering of family and a hearty feast will suffice. Take this month’s quiz to discover your Thanksgiving style.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Toys#Cargo Ships#Turkeys
ourcommunitynow.com

This Year's Thanksgiving Feast Will Wallop the Wallet

Thanksgiving 2021 is shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday. Caroline Hoffman is already stashing canned pumpkin in the kitchen of her Chicago apartment when she finds some for under a dollar.
FESTIVAL
b969fm.com

This Year’s Thanksgiving Could be the “Most Expensive in History”

2021’s Thanksgiving dinner costs could be the highest of all time. The New York Times reports that “nearly every component” of the holiday dinner will cost more this year, per agricultural economists, farmers, and grocery executives. The costs are up due to “a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
Slate

My Aunt Has Been Spending My Grandmother’s Savings on Psychics

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My grandfather passed away about three years ago. Since then, my mother and her two sisters have been looking after my grandmother via an alternating arrangement where they take turns caring for her. To make things easier, my grandmother gave debit cards to her account to her three daughters so that they could pay for expenses as needed. And as my grandmother’s modest savings have been dwindling due to the years of spending it on her care, as well as my grandfather’s, they have decided to sell her home.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WTOL 11

Put the ‘giving’ in Thanksgiving with Dave’s Turkey Chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Join us at the WTOL 11 studios on Thanksgiving morning for Dave’s Turkey Chase. Race organizers are trying to get back to a parade mentality this year—adding entertainment along the route. Unline typical races, this event is family-friendly. There are multiple options, including the 5K, a one-mile...
TOLEDO, OH
New Jersey 101.5

America’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

I take great pride in my Thanksgiving dinner and the sides that go with the centerpiece of the dinner, the turkey. On this page you can also see my recipes for sides that will add great flavor and diversity to your Thanksgiving table. Zippia put a poll together using Google...
RECIPES
providenceonline.com

Harry’s Bar & Burger Dishes Thanksgiving on a Bun

Juicy sliders and haystack onion strings served up in paper-lined baskets with a pint of something frothy may not inspire visions of down-home Thanksgiving dinners, but the team at Harry’s Bar & Burger managed to distill the flavors of the holiday into a diner-style creation. Subbing turkey cuts with crispy chicken, the Thanksgiving Slider layers warm gravy over stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo between two toasted Martin’s potato buns. Though a seasonal special for fall, it was so popular last year, Harry’s two Providence locations kept it going into January.
PROVIDENCE, RI
kfrxfm.com

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Back

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Spiderman balloon makes its way through Times Square in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on November 24, 2011 in New York City. The 85th annual event is the second oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the U.S. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images) The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
oc-breeze.com

Gelson’s offers delicious traditional Thanksgiving favorites

With Thanksgiving just a month away, and many of us ready to gather with friends and family, Gelson’s wants to make it easier for you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without all the stress. Whether you are hosting for 2 or as many as 12, Gelson’s offers a wide array of pre-cooked selections from traditional favorites to plant-based dinners and an à la carte menu for any size gathering.
RESTAURANTS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
SOCIETY
saratogafalcon.org

A second-generation Chinese student’s Thanksgiving traditions

If you asked me what my favorite Thanksgiving foods are, I would probably say turkey and pumpkin pie — the only “American” Thanksgiving foods that I’ve ever tried. I haven’t had the other traditional foods like cranberry sauce, sweet potato casseroles or even dinner rolls. In fact, my knowledge of Thanksgiving is so limited that I had to Google a few of the items in the previous list.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy