November: Diabetes Awareness Month

When persistent flu symptoms appear, is a diagnosis of diabetes on your mind? Sen. Carri Hicks joins us to talk about her work in advocacy and solutions for individuals with diabetes to have access to necessary and affordable care. She currently represents District 40, chairs the Diabetes Caucus and initiated much of her advocacy work from her personal experience as a mom. Her 7-year-old, Sawyer, has Type 1 diabetes and was diagnosed after having the flu when he was just over 1 year old. Listen in as we learn more about diabetes care, prevention and future solutions on an individual and statewide level.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO