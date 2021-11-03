CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

November: Diabetes Awareness Month

earlycountynews.com
 4 days ago

Diabetes, a chronic disease that affects approximately...

www.earlycountynews.com

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

AgriLife celebrates National Diabetes Month

In November, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recognizes National Diabetes Month. This year’s slogan is “Small Steps, Big Difference” and focuses on changes that can help prevent diabetes. “Making several changes in lifestyle, like improving eating and exercise habits, can feel so overwhelming that we don’t make any changes at all,” said David Leal, program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife…
LIFESTYLE
#Chronic Disease#Americans
PWLiving

National Epilepsy Awareness Month

National Epilepsy Awareness Month, marked in November, is set aside for people to learn about epilepsy and its causes and symptoms. In November, organizations across the country will come together to offer information about the disease, research, treatment, prevention and resources to combat epilepsy. Epilepsy is the fourth most common...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center brings awareness during National Diabetes Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center, recognized by the American Diabetes Association, said it will be hosting a Continuing Education Lecture series to celebrate “Diabetes Management in the past 100 Years” for National Diabetes Awareness Month. NWTHS said, during Diabetes Awareness Month, Amanda Ast, MS, RD/LD Diabetes Educator, will discuss impactful […]
AMARILLO, TX
Health
Diabetes
cbs19news

Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Diabetes Awareness Month

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Diabetes is a common condition, with around 10 percent of the U.S. population having it. Of those, more than a quarter are undiagnosed. But a diagnosis is nothing to be discouraged by, as there are lots of treatment options available. "We have a wide...
HEALTH
ValleyCentral

Diabetes awareness in the Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Local hospitals in the valley are educating the community about the disease and how to prevent getting a diagnosis. “I guess it is not a bad idea to have a month that is dedicated to a certain disease and for diabetes here in the valley it […]
EDINBURG, TX
mybuckhannon.com

Upshur County proclaims November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month

The Upshur County Commission recently proclaimed November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Susie Haught, case manager for Community Care of WV, attended the Nov. 4 Upshur County Commission meeting as the commission issued the proclamation. “This really touches close to home for me,” Haught said. “My dad passed away at...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wagmtv.com

Dysautonomia Awareness Month

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Just because you’ve never heard of a disease, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard speaks with one woman living with a condition that many have not heard of. “So, what is it like living with this condition on a daily basis?”. “Its difficult. If...
CARIBOU, ME
healthykcmag.com

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Bob and Loretta met many years ago while Bob was in Kansas City visiting relatives. “Bob was funny, smart and so handsome he knocked me off my feet,” says Loretta. After raising four children and building a very fulfilling life together, Loretta noticed small changes in Bob’s behavior a few years ago and became concerned. Bob worked in construction all his life and 10 years prior to his diagnosis, started his own home remodeling company.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News19 WLTX

October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October is Spina Bifida awareness month, a time to recognize those living with the condition, while also raising awareness and support those around us affected by Spina Bifida. Spina bifida is a disorder involving incomplete development of the brain, spinal cord and their protective coverings. According to...
COLUMBIA, SC
metrofamilymagazine.com

Episode 91 – Sen. Carri Hicks on Diabetes Awareness Month

When persistent flu symptoms appear, is a diagnosis of diabetes on your mind? Sen. Carri Hicks joins us to talk about her work in advocacy and solutions for individuals with diabetes to have access to necessary and affordable care. She currently represents District 40, chairs the Diabetes Caucus and initiated much of her advocacy work from her personal experience as a mom. Her 7-year-old, Sawyer, has Type 1 diabetes and was diagnosed after having the flu when he was just over 1 year old. Listen in as we learn more about diabetes care, prevention and future solutions on an individual and statewide level.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS

