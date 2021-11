Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 107-95 win against the Milwaukee Bucks from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. To be sure, this was Donovan Mitchell’s best game of the year. He scored 28 points on 10-18 shooting, adding four rebounds and two assists to the tally as well. I also thought it was a fairly revealing game for Mitchell: it was very up and down, and success came and went by the virtue of his own decision making.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO