The Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary wants to say thank you. The Lincoln County News wants to, as well. Lorraine Faherty contacted me about two weeks ago and said the group formed an ad hoc committee to look at ways to support the community in this not-quite post-COVID-19 world through both shining a light on the burn out many people are experiencing and finding a tangible way to offer some extra kindness and gratitude to ordinary people going above and beyond.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO